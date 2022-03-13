Rising Frequency of Zoonotic Diseases to Enhance Demand for Specialty Feed Additives Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Specialty Feed Additives Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Specialty Feed Additives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Specialty Feed Additives Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4470

Fact.MR- a market research & competitive intelligence provides- establishes that the specialty feed additives industry is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031. Demand for specialty feed acidifiers will emerge the strongest, generating an absolute opportunity worth US$ 550 Mn by 2031. Overall, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.8 Bn by 2021-end.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Specialty Feed Additives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Specialty Feed Additives

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Specialty Feed Additives, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Specialty Feed Additives Market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4470



Key Segments Covered

Feedstock Specialty Feed Binders Specialty Feed Acidifiers Specialty Feed Minerals Specialty Feed Antioxidants Specialty Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Specialty Feed Vitamins Other Specialty Feed Additives

Form Dry Specialty Feed Additives Liquid Specialty Feed Additives

Functionality Specialty Feed Additives for Palatability Enhancement Specialty Feed Additives for Mycotoxin Management Specialty Feed Additives for Preservation of Functional Ingredients Specialty Feed Additives for Other Functionalities



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4470



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on feedstock, acidifiers to enjoy maximum growth, at 6% CAGR, yielding US$ 550 Mn absolute opportunity

Palatability enhancement to emerge as one of the primary functionality of specialty feed additives, registering a 4.5% CAGR

U.S to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

China to be the dominant market in Asia, capturing 35% of total market revenue

Preference for dry specialty feed additives to remain, accumulating a revenue share of 30%

Global market for specialty feed additives to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2021

“Increasing scramble to develop more novel specialty feed additives is broadening scope for the market, with prominent manufacturers initiating numerous R&D projects,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Primary focus of leading manufacturers of specialty feed additives is on introducing novel product lines into the global market. Besides this, players are reliant on strategic partnerships with existing entities to enhance their production capacities. Notable developments in the market as follows:

In September 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV announced its strategic decision to fully focus on its resources and capabilities, by establishing an independent animal nutrition & health business group, focusing entirely on specialty solutions for a radical, yet achievable, transformation in the sustainability of animal protein production.

In March 2019, BASF SE introduced a new phytase, Natuphos E, to unlock vital nutrients for the feed industry in Indonesia. Natuphos E helps animals better utilize important nutrients- rendering livestock feed more cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556952826/why-is-the-japan-an-opportunistic-cellulose-automotive-air-filter-landscape-report-fact-mr

Key Question answered in the survey of Specialty Feed Additives market report:

Sales and Demand of Specialty Feed Additives

Growth of Specialty Feed Additives Market

Market Analysis of Specialty Feed Additives

Market Insights of Specialty Feed Additives

Key Drivers Impacting the Specialty Feed Additives market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Specialty Feed Additives market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Specialty Feed Additives

More Valuable Insights on Specialty Feed Additives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Specialty Feed Additives, Sales and Demand of Specialty Feed Additives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates