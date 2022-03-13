North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market with Around 35% Market Share – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Liver Cancer Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Liver Cancer Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

This revised research analysis on the liver cancer market by skilled analysts at Fact.MR predicts the industry to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.2% over the next ten years. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, offers in-depth insights on aspects such as risks, opportunities, growth drivers, restraints, etc. The global liver cancer diagnostics market was found to be worth US$ 10 Bn in 2020, and is expected to expand 2X by the end of 2031.

CAGR (2021-2031) 8.2% North America Market Share 35% Global Market Value by 2031 US$ 22 Bn

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Liver Cancer Diagnostics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Liver Cancer Diagnostics

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Liver Cancer Diagnostics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market across various industries and regions

Key Segments Covered in Liver Cancer Diagnostics Industry Survey

By Test Type: AFP Tests for Liver Cancer Diagnostics LFTs for Liver Cancer Diagnostics Biopsy for Liver Cancer Diagnostics Others

By End User: Hospital-associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Over the next ten years, the global liver cancer diagnostics industry is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Liver cancer diagnostic product sales amassed a net worth of nearly US$ 10 Bn in 2020.

North America is anticipated to account for nearly 35% of global market share.

Increase in alcohol and tobacco consumption is one of the major causes of rise in liver cancer cases.

Global liver cancer diagnostics market is estimated to be worth around US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2031.

“Increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco and rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity are increasing cases of liver cancer, majorly influencing demand for effective liver cancer diagnostics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Some of key providers of liver cancer diagnostics, such as Illumina Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Biocept Inc., etc., have been profiled in this industry survey. Research is ongoing to provide betters care.

In May 2021, a first-of-its-kind study was launched in Singapore aimed at detecting liver cancer at an early stage. The study will be focusing on using AI algorithms to predict an individual’s risk of developing liver cancer, and will also identify which individuals are at the most risk.

In September 2021, researchers at the Hiroshima University came up with a study that was based on nearly 160 pediatric liver cancer cases. In this, they discovered molecular markers that would help in understanding and treating the condition of Hepatoblastoma, the most common type of liver cancer in children.

