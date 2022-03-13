Single-Cell Protein Market is to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2031

With continuous rise in the global population, the demand for food is also increasing at a rapid pace. Also, the global shortage of food and feed has prompted researchers to look for means to improve protein production. Single-Cell Protein is dehydrated microbial cell cultures or extracted from pure or mixed cultures of algae, yeast, fungi, and bacteria. They can be used as a feed and protein supplement with yeast and bacteria—the most acceptable microorganisms for Single-Cell Protein.

Single-Cell Protein Market: Segmentation

The global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented by species, feedstock, application, and region. On the basis of Species Single-Cell Protein Market is Segmented into:-

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Algae yeast and bacteria are the most common types of species utilized as the important sources of Single-Cell Protein for making food and feed supplements.

On the basis of feedstock, the global Single-Cell Protein market is segmented into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global single protein market is segmented into:

Food and beverages Fortified Food Fortified Beverages

Animal feed Poultry Feed Ruminant Feed Swine Feed Aqua Feed Others

Dietary supplements

Others.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

