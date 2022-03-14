Best Cancer Hospital In Siliguri For Cancer Pain Management

Siliguri, Bengal, India, 2022-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Saptarshi Ghosh becomes the leading oncologist in the Siliguri region for his die-hard effort that helps to improve the quality of every cancer patients’ life through chemotherapy, cancer pain management, radiation therapy, immunology, hormone therapy, and with palliative care.

Cancer pain emerges from cancer disease itself. As the cancer spread, it’s almost impossible to bear cancer pain. Although there are no such alternative treatments that have prove to cure cancer. But pain management is quite exceptional than others.

Cancer pain can be mild, sharp, constant, severe, achy, dull, moderate, intermittent, or even burning. Thanks to Dr. Saptarshi Ghosh, whose years of experience today make it impossible to possible by giving hope and saving every cancer patients’ life to the fullest.

Not every patient needs the same cancer treatment. But depending on the stage of cancer and other diagnoses, other cancer treatments can be used such as:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormone therapy

Drug therapy

Clinical trials

Bone marrow transplant

As pain medicines have side effects, therefore consulting your doctor to understand what’s causing your cancer pain is necessary. According to that, your doctor performs the best possible treatment regarding pain.

Dr. Saptarshi Ghosh is a renowned name as one of the best oncologists in Siliguri, North Bengal. He is an M.D. Radiation Oncology (Gold Medalist), European Certified Medical Oncologist (ECMO) and serves many happy clients for the last couple of years.

As per medical studies, screening tests can save lives by diagnosing cancer at early stages. Your doctor at the cancer hospital in Siliguri will help you to fight cancer not only through modern medical treatments and advanced methods but also with pain management.