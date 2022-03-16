US Capital Global Securities Launches $54 Million Equity Offering for Viceroy Petroleum CBI Field Development Project

Opportunity to invest in a producing and operational oil and gas field near the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

California, USA, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $54 million in Viceroy Petroleum LP’s (“Viceroy”) Field Development Project (FDP) in the Cote Blanche Island (CBI) Louisiana offshore oil and gas field. Viceroy is a family-owned independent producer involved exclusively in the drilling, exploration, and production of oil and gas. The company integrates advanced technology and optimized operation practices from expertise built up over 35 years, having operated over 120 onshore and offshore wells in Central and South Texas and Louisiana.

US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Viceroy is focused on unlocking proven, mature, developed fields by continuously acquiring and developing matured assets, while applying its own production and drilling operations. In 2020, the company acquired an offshore producing mature field, CBI, near the high-profile Gulf of Mexico waters covering 4,970 net acres. The shallow water field, located one mile off the coast of Louisiana, is a thoroughly mapped geologic profile with 10 wellbores and 30 additional unplugged wellbores available for sidetracking along with operational production, processing, and transportation facilities. It has over 50 reservoirs to target with legacy drilling data available from previous operations, such as by Texaco/Chevron.

“We have launched this equity raise to finance the expansion and further development of our CBI field,” said Matt Ferguson, President at Viceroy. “Since November 2020, the CBI field has been producing an average of 250 bpd of oil and 500 mcf/pd of gas. CBI production is fully secured with 100% of the crude oil produced being purchased by Shell Trading since December 2020. Our uniquely operational and economically structured project strategically focuses on drilling 22 wells, targeting proven oil and gas primary and secondary reserves to increase production to 3000 bpd of oil by Q3 2022. FDP will be completed in three phases over a three-year period with each well drilled bringing instantaneous production of oil and gas via our operational field production and transportation facilities. We are proud to have drilled our first project well in February this year following up on the proof of concept two wells drilled in 2021.”

“Viceroy has a sustainable business model that has delivered proven results over the last three decades,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Viceroy’s President, Matt Ferguson, has grown the company from 40 production wells to 350 production wells across Texas and Louisiana and the company’s current CBI Project is well under way with the first milestone completed through the commencement of drilling operations this year and Phase 1 to commence in March this year. We believe the CBI field holds tremendous potential and offshore projects are forecasted to reach new record highs over the next five years, with mid-sized independent producers like Viceroy seeing the largest production increases, estimated at 49%. If you’re interested in Viceroy’s CBI project, the opportunity to participate in this $54 million equity offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About Viceroy Petroleum LP

Viceroy Petroleum LP (“Viceroy”) is a family-owned independent producer involved exclusively in the exploration, drilling operations, and production of oil and gas. The company integrates advanced science and technology with optimized operation practices from expertise built up over 35 years, having operated over 120 wells in Central and South Texas, and Louisiana. Viceroy owns and operates the Cote Blanche Island field and its production, processing and transportation facility, a 4,970-acre offshore producing mature field on the Louisiana shallow waters coast near the high-profile Gulf of Mexico waters.

About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital, email Frank Villarreal, Senior Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1047.