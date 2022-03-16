Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty has Launched New Service- Global Luxury CB Jamaica

Kingston City, Kingston, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Coldwell Banker Jamaica announced that they have officially begun operations Global Luxury CB Jamaica. This is a sign of the continued growth of the brand in Jamaica and is now part of the global franchise brand, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC The company was strategically placed to expand its scope, growth, business, and influence in the local market for real estate.

Global Luxury CB Jamaica is managed and owned by Andrew Issa, Broker & Managing Director of Executive Property Service Ltd. The headquarters of the office will be in Kingston, the capital of Kingston city Kingston and will serve the surrounding islands, comprising Kingston, Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and more.

Global Luxury CB Jamaica offers an array of luxury properties in Jamaica. With CB Jamaica, you can browse for real estate listings and find the best luxury properties to purchase and sale within Kingston Jamaica. Coldwell Banker Jamaica Luxury showcases some of the best properties available located on the Island of Jamaica.

A treasure in the crown of tourism in the Caribbean with world-class golf courses with white sand beaches, and an unbeatable culture and music scene that have attracted visitors from abroad and second-home buyers from all over the globe for decades.

Coldwell Bankers Jamaica is the ideal place to advertise properties for rent/sale or purchase in Jamaica. They’re also the ideal location to start your search for properties that are luxurious in Jamaica.

Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty

The Coldwell Banker brand was founded in 1906. It has over 3,300 offices and 90,000 sales associates across fifty countries, territories, including Europe, Asia, Central America as well as the Caribbean.

Coldwell Banker Jamaica is a Real estate agent that focuses on sales, Rentals, leases, appraisals (Valuation Surveying), Property Auctions, and Property Management. They also provide a complete and integrated range of services to people and businesses, including villas, houses, hotels, properties available to sell in Jamaica Commercial properties, land available for rent and sale at reasonable prices.

The company is owned and operated by an independent entity The company is committed to the standards of excellence, leadership and outstanding customer service that has been cultivated under Coldwell Banker. Coldwell Banker brand over the past 105 years.

The office is currently staffed with a variety of sales associates that support the island and plans are in place to continue growth.

Real Estate Services:

Commercial & Residential Sales

Commercial & Residential Rentals

Real investment opportunities in real estate

Property Management

Editor of KUYA an award-winning real estate publication with Winter and Summer Issues

Licenses and Certifications:

Accredited through the Real Estate Board

Rentals, Sales and Leases

Property Management

The National Contracts Commission has approved the proposal. National Contracts Commission

Both companies are world leading in real estate franchising as well as providing real estate brokerage as well as relocation and settlement services and fully endorse the tenets and principles of both the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Call Us: (876) 946-0007

Mail Us: sales@cbjamaica.com

Visit website: https://luxury.cbjamaica.com/

Address: Unit #3, 9-11 Barbican Road Sovereign Commercial Center Kingston & St. Andrew Kingston 6