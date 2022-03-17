Non-Alcoholic Wine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.4% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Alcohol-Free Wine Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Alcohol-Free Wine. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Latest industry report on the non-alcoholic wine market by Fact.MR estimates sales to account for more than US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021. This market is expected to balloon at a CAGR 10.4% to top a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by the year 2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Alcohol-Free Wine market.

Non alcoholic wine market competition by Fact.MR

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Alcohol-Free Wine, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Alcohol-Free Wine Market.

Market Segments Covered in Non-Alcoholic Wine Industry Research

  • By Product Type

    • Still Non-Alcoholic Wine
    • Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine

  • By Alcohol Concentration

    • Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV)
    • Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)

  • By Packaging

    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Bottles
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Cans

  • By Sales Channel

    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Liquor Stores
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Restaurants & Bars
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold through Online Stores
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Supermarkets
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Travel Retails
    • Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Tasting Rooms
Key Takeaways of Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Study

  • Europe leads the non-alcoholic wine market, holding shares more than 40% in 2018. The wine markets in Europe are well established with Italy and France having the highest per capita consumption of over 35 liters per person per year
  • Although volume and value growth are modest in Europe, North America is anticipated to be the most important non-alcoholic wine market in the world with a growth rate of over 8%
  • In 2018, the alcohol-free segment comprised more than 50% of the total share of the industry. Increasing adoption of these products as a form of sports drink has enhanced industry growth, especially among athletes
  • Supermarkets represented more than 20% of the total beer market. With several innovative ways to boost consumer spending on non-alcoholic wines, supermarket chains are thriving on increasing sales
  • The online stores segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of over 9% between 2019 and 2027. Inclination under the category of non-alcoholic wine to e-commerce and e-tailing is bringing about shifts in customer buying experience

“Over the past decade the market share of non-alcoholic wine has grown significantly with increasing preference for low liquor content drinks. The ever-growing trend towards health awareness and wellbeing is positioning non-alcoholic wine as one of the biggest product categories in beverages” says the Fact.MR analyst

Leading Wine Houses to Gain Robust Operating Margins

The global market for non-alcoholic wine is consolidated in nature with the existence of a few international companies and regional players operating globally. Some of the key players in the global non-alcoholic wine market are E & J Gallo Winery, Treasury Wine Estate, Castel Frères and McGuigan. Many alcohol manufacturers have moved their main focus from alcoholic beverages to low & non-alcoholic beverages to boost profitability margins due to zero tax policies on non-alcoholic beverages. Strategic alliances, new product releases, expansion of product portfolio and mergers & acquisitions are among the main strategies embraced by industry players to increase their share.

Key Question answered in the survey of Alcohol-Free Wine market report:

  • Sales and Demand of Alcohol-Free Wine
  • Growth of Alcohol-Free Wine Market
  • Market Analysis of Alcohol-Free Wine
  • Market Insights of Alcohol-Free Wine
  • Key Drivers Impacting the Alcohol-Free Wine market
  • Which are the Key drivers impacted by Alcohol-Free Wine market
  • Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Market Survey of Alcohol-Free Wine

More Valuable Insights on Alcohol-Free Wine Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Alcohol-Free Wine, Sales and Demand of Alcohol-Free Wine, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

