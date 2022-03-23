MEHR is a part of the ”Danske Malermestre”

MEHR ApS is a member of the “Danske Malermestre” organization and are therefore now covered by the Crafts Council’s Appeals Board and the Painters’ Guarantee Scheme, which aims to ensure our customers and craftsmanship correctly performed painting work.

HORSENS, Denmark, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — The reasoning behind the membership is that you must commit to be providing a quality piece of work. This also ensures the customers satisfaction with the work that has been done. And if not, the customer gets a chance to get it fixed.

If for some reason the painting work does not live up to your expectations, you have the right to bring the case before the Crafts Appeals Board. The Board of Appeal will initially give Danish Master Painters four weeks to resolve the case. If this is not successful, the Appeals Board will decide on the case.

If the painting company does not comply with the Appeals Board’s decision, “Danske Malermestre’s” guarantee scheme will ensure that the Appeals Board’s decision is enforced, either by ensuring that the deficiencies are rectified by another member, or by paying an amount corresponding to the Appeals Board’s assessment of the deficiencies.

So, the big reason behind being a member of “Danske Malermestre” is so that you as a customer, always can feel safe. Even if their painter leaves the job, you are always able to get the work done by another or get up to 100.00 DKK to fix the problems that is missing

MEHR ApS is a two-part company running a painting company and a website with a physical shop as well, where you can buy Flügger paint. There are around 20 people working at the painting firm at the moment. For more information about our service offerings visit our website, http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/ or call us at 75 66 52 19

Contact information:

MEHR ApS

Korden 1

http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/

info@med-mehr.dk

75665219