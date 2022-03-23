Reduce Financial Risk within Your Company with Help from Accountability

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — By looking at how our society has seen such vast improvements being made within such a short amount of time, where money is being moved around at an even faster pace than it has ever before, it can be difficult when trying to keep your company’s financial status secure. This may be caused by a variety of different reasons, which can range from clients not paying the debts they owe, new employees being caught out on crimes previously committed or having their credentials be found fraudulent, etc.

By hiring companies that focus on minimalizing any potential form of risk to your business, such as Accountability, your business is able to remain secure in a number of different aspects. This helps to more than ensure longevity and further success within your respective field. This is achieved by having Accountability give said companies access to tools that help reduce credit risk, report consumer and commercial credit performance to listed credit bureaus and more.

One of the most effective ways that service providers such as Accountability have found in achieving such goals is through business monitoring. This specific service allows companies to monitor and be notified of any changes that have been made to their clients’ businesses as well as their principles. Companies are notified of these changes through email notifications, allowing you to stay up to date with your client in order to keep track of any potential danger to their cash flow, and subsequently your own.

Services such as business monitoring can be implemented in various stages of the credit lifecycle, even as early as the acquisition stage, as well as the account management stage or even the collection phase of your company’s risk management transactional cycle.

A bit about Accountability:

Founded by Howard and Wendy Kemp, Accountability is one of South Africa’s leading web-based services used to protect SME’s and Corporates. Birthed out of frustration with how credit risk is managed in today’s world, Accountability aims to help reduce any potential risk that SME’s and Corporates may be faced with.