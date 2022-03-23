Future Electronics’ New TechVentures Episode Features Panasonic Gatekeeper Board

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will soon release the latest video in their TechVentures series.

What do a doorbell and a patient monitor have in common? They can both be powered by Panasonic RF solutions! The latest TechVentures episode explores the Gatekeeper doorbell board, a reference design created by Panasonic and Future Electronics.

The Gatekeeper contains five different Panasonic components including a PIR sensor and the PAN1781 module, which features high throughput of 2 Mbps, long range and direction finding, and supports Bluetooth mesh, Thread and Zigbee protocols.

TechVentures with Lazina is a series of engaging and informative videos that explore the latest applications of Future’s cutting-edge sensors and wireless connectivity portfolio. TechVentures is hosted by Lazina Rahman, a Technical Marketing Engineer at Future Electronics.

To learn more about the TechVentures series, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/TechVentures. To view the latest episodes, visit Future’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX6sqqUB8iOi95xy7Ut2kNXNh0uXPdOCQ.

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

