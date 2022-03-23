Scrubber Dryer Market Sales Revenue To Significantly Increase In Next Few Years : FactMR

The global scrubber dryer market is slated to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 8% from 2021 to 2031. Demand for scrubber dryers is increasing due to rising concerns about healthcare and hygiene across regions and verticals. Scrubber dryers are used in various end-use sectors such as healthcare,

In the latest report, Fact.MR examines key factors that are expected to drive demand for scrubber dryers through 2031. This report tracks the trends of various markets, in which North America, followed by Europe and East Asia, lead the way. The study also discusses the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on this sector, as well as the market’s possible future trajectory through 2031.

Why is Demand for Scrubber Dryers Increasing?

Demand for scrubber dryers is not only determined by increases utilization in end-use industries but also rising adoption among people in households. In countries of North America, Europe, and East Asia, utilization of scrubber dryers is increasing at a higher pace compared to the other parts of the world.

Latin America, South Asia, and the Middle East & Africa have low adsorption rate of scrubber dryers. Infrastructural facilities in these regions is slightly on the lower side. Increase in utilization among various end-use industries along with elevated standards of living with increasing awareness has diversified the scope for scrubber dryer manufacturers all around the globe.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryers

Stand-on/Step-on Scrubber Dryers

Ride-on Scrubber Dryers

Power Source

Electrically-operated Scrubber Dryers

Battery-operated Scrubber Dryers

End Use

Scrubber Dryers for Household Use

Scrubber Dryers for Commercial Use Retail HoReCa Healthcare Facilities Educational Institutions

Scrubber Dryers for Government Use

Scrubber Dryers for Use at Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial Scrubber Dryers

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online stores

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

MEA

What are the Key Challenges for Scrubber Dryer Manufacturers?

Widespread utilization of traditional cleaning equipment such as vacuum pumps, brooms, etc., has affected demand for scrubber dryers, globally. The major factor that contributes towards more utilization of traditional cleaning methods is the high cost as well as high maintenance cost of these dryers. A significant surge in the taxes and prices of scrubber dryers has affected demand for the product. High maintenance cost and automation of these machines make it difficult for many users to afford them.

Which Region Offers Great Potential to Market Players?

North America, especially the U.S., sees the highest demand for scrubber dryers, due to extensive presence of manufacturers in the region. Advanced infrastructure and higher per capita spending on household appliances have made North America among the leading manufacturers as well as consumers for scrubber dryers. The region accounts for around one-third of the global market share.

Europe is prominent in the terms of value and volume, holding the second position after North America. Germany accounts for the highest share, which was around 23% in the year 2020. Utilization at airports and railway stations is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to2031.

