EloQ Communications’ Deputy Director won Practitioner of 2021 by Vietnam Public Relations Network

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2022-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications’ Head of External Relations and Deputy Director, Mr. Duy Ly, was awarded Practitioner of 2021 at the awards ceremony of Vietnam Public Relations and Communications Excellence Awards 2021 on the evening of March 15, 2022.

The Vietnam Public Relations and Communications Excellence Awards 2021 (VNPR Awards 2021) was initiated and hosted by VNPR to honor the most outstanding achievements and best efforts of individuals and teams in the field of public relations and communications in Vietnam. Launched in December 2021, it has attracted many submissions from organizations and individuals to compete in 13 award categories.

The Awards program is supported by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO) and the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA). With the participation of these world-renowned PR associations, VNPR Awards 2021 ensures that the entries are judged based on a fair, ethical and professional basis. It demonstrates VNPR’s devotion to honor Vietnamese PR practitioners and push the industry forward with international standards.

Mr. Duy Ly, Head of External Relations and Deputy Director of EloQ Communications, was named as winner of Practitioner of 2021. The category aims to acknowledge outstanding practitioners who are innovative in their work and inspire colleagues to embrace the principles of ethical and effective public relations. The winner was chosen based on strict criteria, which evaluate not only their work performance, but also their contribution to their organizations and the local community.

“Upon winning this award tonight, my biggest gratitude will go to my colleague at EloQ Communications, who have given me their full support. With a passion for this career, every member at EloQ brilliantly performs their task to deliver successful communications campaigns for clients. It is my honor to be recognized next to other senior experts, and once again, prove the expertise that EloQ Communications and myself can deliver,” shared Mr. Duy Ly.

In addition to Mr. Duy Ly’s win, Ms. Hanh Le, Assistant to Managing Director at EloQ Communications, was also shortlisted for Young Practitioner of 2021. As PR practitioners, EloQ does not neglect its image alongside promoting for clients. Hanh supports EloQ to promote its image as a local agency that adopts a global vision, and through that, promotes the value of the PR industry as a whole. Despite not winning, her effort was recognized as one of the shortlisted nominees.

“The VNPR Awards 2021 marks is an important milestone for the PR industry. We are proud to see the growth of Vietnam’s public relations community through the best practices showcased by participants. It was inspiring to see PR and communications practitioners receive recognition for the value that we deliver. As a member of the local PR community, EloQ Communications will continue to strive for the better future of the industry,” said Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility, above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About VNPR

Vietnam Public Relations Network (VNPR) – was established in April 2019, aiming at the long-term goal of building a prestigious professional social organization. With this organization, the Public Relations industry will be recognized and honored with the meaning and core values that this profession brings, to meet the changes of Public Relations in the new age, positively contribute to economic and social development.