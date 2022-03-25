Frozen Smoked Salmon Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2031

Frozen Smoked Salmon Market Forecast and CAGR

Frozen smoked salmon is a kind of salmon prepared predominantly from a fillet that has been cured and smoked. Smoked salmon is often considered a delicacy due to its relatively high price. Despite the fact that smoked salmon is sometimes referred to as lox, the two are distinct things.

About 85 grams of frozen smoked salmon has about 660 mg of sodium, while an equal amount of fresh cooked salmon has about 50 mg which makes it preferable over other salmon. Smoked salmon also has nitrates and nitrites, which are by-products of the smoking process. Due to these high nutrients content is frozen smoked salmon is expected to witnesses a high demand in the forecasted period.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6208

What is Driving the Demand for Frozen Smoked Salmon?

The frozen smoked salmon demand has grown significantly as a result of factors such as rising customer interest in trying new nutritious foods and dining on foreign cuisines. Frozen smoked salmon is high in B vitamins and selenium, which help the immune system work properly and resist damage to cells and tissues, and vitamin D, which helps to control calcium and phosphate levels in the body, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. This can also help to improve the immune system’s normal function.

Frozen smoked salmon is gaining traction among customers and the HoReCa sector as a result of all of the above mentioned advantages, which is finally boosting the demand. The high cost of these items, on the other hand, may limit the growth of the smoked salmon market. Nonetheless, with the steady growth of the fishery and food processing industries, business players have opportunities to invest in this market.

Health Benefits Associated with Consuming Frozen Smoked Salmon is likely to Boost the Sales

Salmon is a ray-finned fish species present in the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, belonging to the Salmonidae tribe. Since frozen smoked salmon is rich in calcium, iodine, vitamin D, vitamin B3, zinc, phosphorus, and omega-3 fatty acids, it is widely consumed around the world.

Since it is one of the primary sources of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), it has a number of health benefits, including reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and improving the efficiency of the cells that line the arteries.

Request for customization of the report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6208

The US and Canada Frozen Smoked Salmon Market Outlook

Because of the rising tendency of consumers, especially millennials, towards convenience food, North America is expected to see substantial growth in the industry owing to leading consumers like the US and Canada. In addition, frozen smoked salmon is known in the US and Canada as “Nova” and is widely served as cuisine with red onion, ginger, and capers. Manufacturer in these regions is introducing organic frozen smoked salmon as they are free from harmful chemicals as well as are sustainable and hence has better demand.

Europe Demand Outlook for Frozen Smoked Salmon

Due to the rise in per capita consumption of smoked salmon in Europe, the demand is expected to expand moderately. Germany is the world’s largest consumer of frozen smoked salmon, followed by the United Kingdom and France. In 2018, the three countries listed above accounted for 39 percent of overall frozen smoked salmon consumption in Europe, boosting the product’s regional sales efficiency.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=6208

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Frozen Smoked Salmon?

Some of the major manufacturer and suppliers of frozen smoked salmon are:

Marine Harvest

Multi export Foods

Gottfried Friedrichs

Thai Union Frozen Products

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

Gottfried Friedrichs

Farne Salmon

Trout Ltd

ACME Smoked Fish

UBAGO GROUP MARE, S.L.

Others.

Key Segments On the basis of Type Farmed

Wild captured On the basis of Species Atlantic

Oink

Chum

Coho

Others On the basis of Distribution Channel Food Services

Retail

Others By Region North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa

For More Insights- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/02/1993388/0/en/Demand-for-Infant-Nutritional-Premix-on-a-Healthy-Upswing-Bone-Health-Enhancing-Premixes-in-Demand-Finds-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com