New Book by Leslie Howard: The Ways of Being

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — ”This Ways of Being is the first one hundred poems (all narrative sonnets) the first volume of a planned series, all in Iambic Pentameter. While epochal in scope each one, each sonnet capable of standing on its own.

But what is the main topic of The Ways of Being? Maybe it is about gods and rituals – Valhalla and Karma? Or maybe it really about evolution – dinosaurs, all those exciting and intriguing ancients. Many referring to creatures – large and small, good and scary, living in the air, the sea and on land from the tropics to the arctic.

Plants, our flora also add to the mix – from rosehips to fairy slippers. Rivers, streams and mountains are not forgotten. Mr. Howard having read in scientific literature, in many disciplines, including the works of Shakespeare.

Is this really a Nature Poem? No, it presents a unified and unique philosophy of existence. As we read along, the momentum builds, and we start to understand what Mr. Howard is revealing. It is a hopeful and powerful world view which is particularly welcome in this time of covid despair.” – Ms. Frances Dahlberg Ph.D. Editor of the Anthology, ‘WOMEN THE GATHERER’ 1981.

Mr. Howard, a former garbage worker, dishwasher, laborer, factory worker, truck driver, professional ski patrolmen, hitchhiker, Coast Guardsmen, civil rights & anti-war protester, framing carpenter, New York City taxi driver, trade-union explosive detonator, hospital operating room technician, EMT, attorney’s process server, prison counselor, psychotherapist, rock & ice climber, hospital emergency room mental health evaluator, world traveler, probate court investigator, fly fishermen, and now a poet living in Denver Colorado.

Title: The Ways of Being: Poems

Author: Leslie Howard

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1955196772

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 130 pages

Format: Paperback

