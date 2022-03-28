IEMLABs is Emerging as the Best Cyber Security College in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — What is the need of Cyber Security? With advancement of technology, greater number of companies have now started their business online. As a result, businesses shared data and their system in digital world. This led to increase in Cyber Crimes. There are hackers who can hack a system and capture all vital data that can defame a company. Thus, aroused the need for security of company’s infrastructure in the Digital World and making it Hack Proof.

A Cyber Security Company can only guarantee this digital security of companies. IEMLabs was established with the mission and vision of providing Cyber Security to the Digital World to make companies more secure and safe in their online business. Gradually, IEMLabs extended this mission to offer a Hack Proof world by producing individuals with great efficacies and potentialities, who can help them in their mission.

Cyber Security Courses at IEMLabs

IEMLabs started offering various courses for educating Cyber Security enthusiasts. The different courses are –

Certified Android Application Penetration Tester

Certified Bug Hunting Professional

Certified Ethical Hacking Professional

Certified IOS Application Penetration Tester

Certified Network Penetration Tester

There are other courses asides these. For any query, one can fill up the form available online or email the staffs or give them a call for any kind of query. They will revert back as soon as possible.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/ for more details.

About the Institute

IEMLabs is a certified company and also a member of CII, PRSI, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, ICC, DSCI, NASSCOM and EC Council & CompTIA. The company was set up to offer Cyber Security to the digital world so that they become Hack Proof. With technological development, most companies are now becoming digital thereby, increasing Cyber Crimes. IEMLabs has come up to ensure security of a company’s infrastructure in the digital world, making it more secure and safer.

Contact Details

IEMLabs

Address: Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building,

Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091,

West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Contact No.: 1800-270-3002

Website: www.iemlabs.com