Ross I-Yota is release his debut EP title ‘NFT’the five(5) track Extended Play(EP)

Kingston, Jamaica, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Rising Jamaican artist Ross I-Yota is about to release his debut EP title ‘NFT’the five(5) track Extended Play(EP), which is produced by No Script Records Ltd from UK London. Credit goes to production label ‘Akeebu Records’ and ‘AudioTraxx Production’ who help record, mix and master the tracks on the project. The artist shows versatility on the project venturing into the pop, hip hop, reggae and dancehall genre. The objective of this (EP) is to introduce the artist’s music to a wider audience in the music industry,NFT, which is known on a global scale as non fungible token, is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequentlywith cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. I choose to give my EP the title ‘NFT’ because at this time and age of modern technology, it’s always best to capitalize on the way forward. And the meta verse is a platform that is getting more and more indulged into the music industry.

