Chequered Sheet Supplier In Ajman And Their Uses

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Chequered sheet, also known as checker plate and tread plate is a type of metal stock with a regular pattern of raised chequered s or lines on one side, with the reverse side being featureless. chequered plates are usually steel, stainless steel or aluminium. Steel types are normally made by hot rolling, although modern Suppliers also make a raised and pressed chequered design.

The added texture reduces the risk of slipping, making chequered plate a solution for stairs, catwalks, walkways, and ramps in industrial settings. Its non-skid properties mean that chequered plate is frequently used on the interior of ambulances and on the footplates of firetrucks. Additional applications include truck beds and trailer floors.

chequered plates can also be used decoratively, particularly highly polished aluminium variants. Manufactured in plastic, chequered plate is marketed as an interlocking tile system to be installed on garage floors, trailers, and exercise rooms.

chequered plates may be used for surface protection against damage from foot traffic or harmful chemicals. Manufactured with polymer variants, interlocking chequered plate tile is used in areas with high surface-erosive traffic.

“Chequered sheet” can also refer to similar anti-slip textures.

The design of chequered plate flooring was the model for the 1979 Talking Heads album Fear of Music, which used embossed cardboard on the LP cover art to mimic the texture of the flooring.

Uses and Applications of Chequered Plates:

Checker Plate used in Hospital equipment

Checker Plate used in Components or fittings of medical instruments, tableware, kitchen utensil, kitchenware

Checker Plate used For making of milk or food processing facilities

Checker Plate used in as stepping or decking parts for large chemical industry equipment or industrial tanks

Checker Plate used in Architectural purposes, interior and exterior decoration for building, escalators

