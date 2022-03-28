Deli Meat Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Jose, California , USA, Mar 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Deli Meat Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global deli meat market size is expected to reach USD 90.94 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising spending on healthy food, increasing disposable income, and growing organized retail channels are driving the market. The popularity and consumption rate of deli meat are increasing among non-vegetarian lovers.

The uncured product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers are getting aware of the benefits of natural salts and flavors used for deli meat. Increasing awareness about naturally produced products is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Request for Free Demo of Deli Meat Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/deli-meat-market-report/request-demo

The chicken and turkey dish segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as it is economical and convenient for farming chicken and turkey. Hence, chicken and turkey are adopted most for producing eggs, meat for food, or money.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. The use of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular in the metro cities among the young population group, who are the industry’s major consumers at the global level.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the increase in awareness about the ingredients of meat products and the importance of their consumption.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as the region has the largest consumer base, which increases the consumption of meat products and contributes to the revenue of the regional market. Companies are looking to maintain their brand image and gain customer loyalty by offering innovative products as per customer specifications and analyzing consumer behavior patterns.

List of Key Players of Deli Meat Market

Boars Head Brand

BRF

Cargill

Hormel Foods, LLC

JBS SA

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Deli Meat Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the increasing spending on meat products in the U.S. and Canada.

By dish, the chicken and turkey segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as it is economical and convenient for farming chicken and turkey.

The offline distribution channel held the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2020 as the offline distribution channel is a traditional way of selling products so it contributes more as compared to the online distribution channel.

Access Deli Meat Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/snapshots/deli-meat-market-report

Deli Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cured

Uncured

Deli Meat Dish Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Chicken & Turkey

Beef

Pork

Others

Deli Meat Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Offline

Online

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com