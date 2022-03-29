AnodynePay Introduces New Feature – ‘One-Off Patient Statement’

DALLAS, TX, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — AnodynePay—a leading software solution that makes it easier for medical practices to manage patient billing and payment—has recently introduced a new feature called ‘One-off Patient Statement.’

This one-click feature allows users to enter the patient’s details, preview the statement, and send it across right away, making the task of sending one-off statements much simpler and improving the general patient billing process.

AnodynePay is a comprehensive patient payment solution that digitizes the patient financial journey with text-based payment reminders, e-statements, and online pay portals.

Developed by Plutus Health Inc., it is designed to streamline medical billing and collection to increase revenue and improve overall patient satisfaction.

“We recognize that one of the biggest time-wasters in a medical practice is creating and mailing paper statements—a process that is cost-intensive and highly manual. This is why we created AnodynePay,” explains Thomas John, CEO of Plutus Health Inc.

“By using our solution, medical practices can quickly create and send personalized electronic patient statements and send text reminders with a link for patients to view their statements and pay. It’s shown that patients are more likely to respond promptly; when they get text-based payment requests,” he adds.

AnodynePay lets users send email and text reminders to patients, with or without the statement. This patient billing solution can also send IVR-based automated outbound call reminders; the call canbe set with a feature to accept payments too..

Medical practices looking to improve collections and minimize cost can request a demo on www.Anodynesimplepay.com or call (469) 242-6053.

