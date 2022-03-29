Developer Bazaar Technologies commemorates the 6th anniversary of the company having vision to create a positive impact

Indore, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Developer Bazaar Technologies is a well-known IT services and solutions provider headquartered in Indore, India. The founding team Mr. Arpit Vaishnav and Mr. RM Mishra started the journey on 22nd Feb 2016. Back then we just had in our minds that we want to go out of the way and do something new because what we are doing now is not enough. With a vision of creating a positive impact on the lives of people connected by us directly or indirectly with the power of technology Developer Bazaar Technologies was founded.

We had no idea of doing business and with a team of two; we begin the journey with limited assets. We got our first client on 3rd March 2016 and that was a happy moment for us.

Our journey was like a roller coaster ride as we faced number of challenges but yes it was beautiful in its way. With the different hurdles, we faced we learned and improved. One thing never changed in our mind and that was our goal. We want to create a perfect and ideal place for people looking for IT services and solutions and deliver them exactly what they want. We have the power of technology and with our knowledge; we somehow want to create a positive impact in the lives of people.

We are happy to share that the journey began with two team members and now we are 20 and looking forward to more people joining us.

On 22nd Feb 2022, it was our company’s 6th anniversary and we had a grand celebration at Sonash Hotel, Indore. We were elated with the presence of our prestigious chief guests

Vikas Singh, Founded Srijan Incubation Center ( First Incubator of Madhya Pradesh), Prasoon Kanmadikar (MP Cricket Association Member), Ashish Gautam (Director Of DSIFD College), Mr. Bhupendra Singh Thakur (Founder Of Robotronix India).

We all had a good time at the party and enjoyed different activities like dancing, singing and more. We distributed gifts to the team members and also appreciated them.

Technology can make our lives better this is true and we are here for you to help with perfect IT solutions. We believe for client retention it is important you serve them with good quality products and services. Our services are best in class and we serve our clients most ethically. For Developer Bazaar Technologies the key assets are human resources and its clients.

We always make sure to do things that are in favor of our key assets. For our team, we maintain a stress-free environment, provide good work culture and for our clients, we always develop and design the best quality services and solutions.

Vision + Focus + Mindset + Consistency = Success

Developer Bazaar Technologies served with limited technologies to their clients and now we have introduced working with new technologies. We want our clients and employees satisfied. With these new technologies, we believe our clients will be receiving better quality services, and employees will improve their work efficiency and learn more.

-RM Mishra and Arpit Vaishnav

CEO, Developer Bazaar Technologies LLP