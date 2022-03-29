The next 10 years to see fructification of green chemistry in the Polylactic Acid Market

Global Polylactic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

In terms of volume consumption Polylactic acid accounts for highest consumed bio plastic. Government is taking initiatives, providing subsidies and support for increasing usage of bio degradable products. Pollution control and environment safety are the major reasons why more and more stakeholders are turning towards bio plastic usage rather than conventional plastic synthesised from petroleum.

Technological advancement, technological transfer from developed countries and high consumer demand in developing countries are responsible for upcoming new set ups in packaging, textiles and electronics industries. These industries’ demand for Polylactic acid is the key market growth driver in developing countries.

Not all the regions have ample available natural resources for the production of the Polylactic acid. The use of corn for Polylactic acid production would affect its contribution in food industry causing food security problems in the poor countries. The minimum production cost for bio plastics is at least two to three times more than the synthetic plastics. More research in technology and resource management is required for cheaper Polylactic acid production. Though biodegradable, PLA requires specified composting system for the complete degradation.