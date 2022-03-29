Oat Fiber Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2022-2028

San Jose, California , USA, Mar 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Oat Fiber Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global oat fiber market size is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. The key growth factor driving the market includes the growing inclination of consumers towards dietary fiber-based food products. In addition, the growing product usage in the animal feed sector for healthy nutrition and diets further provides ample growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, the rising consumption of oat grain coupled with trade of oat across the globe is projected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had had a positive impact on this market as many healthcare experts advised to consume dietary fibers, such as oat fibers, to boost immunity, which augmented the product demand. However, the market players experienced a slight shortfall in product sales due to restricted production and disturbed supply chains. Despite this overall short slack in market revenue, it is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years.

The organic product type segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Organic oat fibers help improve digestion and reduce cholesterol levels. Therefore, the growing inclination of consumers towards organic oat fibers is projected to propel the segment growth. Moreover, the introduction of different organic oat fiber-based food products is further projected to drive the segment over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Oat Fiber Market

Dalby Molle A/S

Grain Millers, Inc.

Garuda International, Inc.

Swedish Oat Fiber AB

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

SunOpta Ingredients, Inc.

Anthony’s Goods

NuNaturals Ltd.

Honeyville, Inc.

Quaker Oats Company

Oat Fiber Market Report Highlights

Among applications, the others segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

This segment includes animal feed and cosmetics. The growing product usage in animal feed as a source of insoluble fiber is one of the major factors driving the segment growth

Moreover, the growing adoption of companion animals in developed countries further boosts the animal feed industry, which contributes to the product demand

The rising product demand in the cosmetics industry is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period

Led by China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028

APAC has become the focus of future growth for various oat fiber companies due to the rising food processing sector coupled with the availability of low-cost labor and inexpensive raw materials

The projected growth is primarily driven by the increasing product demand in India, China, and Australia

Oat Fiber Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France U.K.

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



