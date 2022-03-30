Creative Newtech unveils Dustor – best-in-class & futuristic superior robotic vacuum cleaner with LIDAR technology

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Newtech (NSE: Creative) one of India’s leading Brand Licensee and Market Entry Specialist today launched Dustor – a next-gen superior robotic vacuum cleaner that comes with the latest LIDAR technology that maps the area and then cleans corners and surfaces of particles that human eyes cannot see and would be difficult to access manually. It comes with 1.5- 2cm obstacle crossing and its anti-cliff sensor protects the robot from any accidental fall. Dustor also has an automatic charging facility. Being a smart device, Dustor can be accessed from anywhere and cleaning scheduled anytime as per convenience. It comes in 2 variations currently – Dustor BotX Pro & Dustor BotX1, its currently available in online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry and would be rolled out nationwide through modern trade and other channels in a gradual manner.

Commenting on the launch, Ketan Patel – Chairman and Managing Director said, “The pandemic has brought higher hygiene awareness levels to every Indian home and also has driven home the fact that one cannot always rely on manual help at home when it comes to mundane but important tasks like cleaning. Designed in the US and based on extensive research of the Indian consumer, the Dustor is here to revolutionize not just the home cleaning market but beyond as well. Its cutting edge and packs in so many features that it will make house cleaning a breeze, but also more effective than before. It can clean all surfaces including sofas and carpets making it an all in one solution for upwardly mobile Indian households. Our initial focus is metros and Tier 1/2 cities in the initial phase and we have already received an encouraging response with our test launch roll-out done through social and digital platforms.”

About Creative Newtech: Founded in 1992 by Ketan and Purvi Patel, the Mumbai-based company has grown organically in 3 decades to become one of India’s leading brand licensee and market entry specialist offering offers 70+ brands, 3200+ products, 5000+ happy channel partners, 10000+ metric tons of monthly distribution and 50000+ metric tons (across its product range) of monthly import and export. With an omni-channel network that spans online, offline and retail, Creative Newtech is among the handful of national players to provide end-to-end solution from contract manufacturing to retail distribution & brand licensing. Listed on NSE since August 2019, it employs 200 professionals. It currently distributes Honeywell, Disney+Marvel Reconnect, BPL, Philips, Samsung, Transcend, ViewSonic, Zeiss, Hyperice, BaByliss, BPL, Cooler Master, Colourful, Insta360, Hama, Fujifilm, edelkrone, InVue, MSi, Olympus, PNY, Printronix, Rapoo and Thermaltake, etc. in India and beyond. Its Ckart platform initiative has also taken off well.

For more details on the product:- https://dustor.com/

