O Ring Market to ride on the indices of innovation from 2020 to 2030

O Ring Market: Introduction

An O ring is a mechanical gasket in the shape of a torus, used to create a seal between two surfaces. It is also known as a toric joint or packing. O-rings are the most widely used seal owing to its ease of installation, low cost, simplicity and small space requirements. O-rings can be used for both dynamic and static applications.

Furthermore, an O ring can be manufactured with several materials including, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) rubber, Nitrile (NBR) rubber, Silicone rubber, Viton rubber, PTFE, Metal, etc. The material type various subjected to the application of O ring.

The prime applications of O ring includes, pneumatic, hydraulic and vacuum applications. Moreover, O ring provide several advantages over other seal types such as, flexibility, superior sealing, wide array of sizes, reusability and low manufacturing costs.

However, some O rings also have drawbacks such as, a PTFE O ring has higher hardness and leakage rate. Also, the shorter lifespan of O rings expected to limit the market growth in the forthcoming years.