The Time Of Flight Diffraction Market To Continue To Be Incremental Throughout The Forecast Period 2020-2028

Time Of Flight Diffraction Market: Introduction

Time of flight diffraction is a method of ultrasonic testing for detection of defects and inconsistencies in welds. It is an accurate and sensitive method for non-destructive testing of axial and circumferential weld seams, which is also known as “Perpendicular Time of Flight Diffraction Scanning’. In time of flight diffraction testing ultrasonic sensors are situated on sides of the weld. One sensor emits ultrasonic beam of longitudinal waves into a material and another sensor acts as a receiver. The waves propagate through the material at an angle and only diffract back to the receiver if they hit a defect. Measuring the time taken for waves to reach the receiver enables reliable and accurate detection of flaws or cracks in the weld.

Time of flight diffraction is used for inspection of discontinuities or flaws, evaluation of material thickness dimensional measurement, etc. Time of flight diffraction requires only one scan for detection of flaws, which makes it one of the fastest non-destructive testing method. In addition, time of flight diffraction can be utilized solely or in conjunction with other NDT techniques. Advantages such as immediate results, short setup times and exceptional reproducibility are fuelling the growth in demand for time of flight diffraction market over the coming years.

Time Of Flight Diffraction Market: Dynamics

Time of flight diffraction testing provides greater accuracy in broad range of material thickness which are used for construction of pressurized components. Additionally, it enables accurate sizing and positioning of discontinuities with higher detection speed. Time of flight diffraction testing offers detection regardless of orientation and type of defects. It also provides methods for measuring growth of discontinuities and consistency in results between pre- and post-heat treatment.

These factors are expected to drive the time of flight diffraction market over the forecast period. Time of flight diffraction testing is being preferred choice owing to increasing need for detection of potential critical defects for reducing probability of failures and probability of unplanned maintenance shutdowns.

The manufacturers are continuing innovations for improvements in the product range such as digital records with graphic images. Moreover, they are introducing systems with the ability to record and permanently store the data of the inspected asset. These factors play a significant role in accelerating the growth in the time of flight diffraction market. Time of flight diffraction testing is unable to provide information about transverse position of the weld defects and they are not suitable for testing of austenitic materials. In addition to that, lack of highly skilled and talented professionals and high cost of inspection products and services are expected to challenge the growth of the time of flight diffraction market.

Time Of Flight Diffraction Market: Segmentation

On the basis of products and service

Hardware

Flaw Detectors

Thickness Gauges

Tube Inspection Systems

Bond Testers

Others

Software

Services

Onsite Services

Offsite Services

On the basis of end use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Oil & Gas

Construction Industry

Government Infrastructure

General Manufacturing

Marine

Power Generation

Time Of Flight Diffraction Market: Regional Outlook

Time of flight diffraction market in North America is primarily driven by oil and gas pipeline assets followed by major infrastructure developments in transportation and power generation industry. Owing to significant presence of oil & gas industry in the U.S., the region is expected to account for remarkable share in the global time of flight diffraction market. European countries such as Russia, Norway, and the UK etc. have major prevalence of oil and gas industry.

Owing to increasing investment in asset management, the developed economies in Europe such as Germany, France, Italy and the UK have adopted time of flight diffraction in most of critical assets. Such factors in Europe are expected to support the growth of global time of flight diffraction market. Time of flight diffraction market in Asia Pacific region is at nascent stage and is projected to grow with highest growth rate in the forecast period. The adoption of time of flight diffraction over other conventional welding inspection are expected to play a significant role in the growth of time of flight diffraction in the emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand and Malaysia etc.

Time Of Flight Diffraction Market: Key Players

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Olympus Corporation

Mistras Group, Inc.

Amerapex Corporation

Applied Technical Services Inc.

Tecscan Systems Inc.

NDT Systems Inc.

Sonatest Ltd.

Sonotron NDT

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Applus+

Intertek Group plc

FORCE TECHNOLOGY

RINA S.p.A.

SGS SA

TÜV Rheinland

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Time of flight diffraction market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the Time of flight diffraction market segments such as geographies, product and service, and end use

