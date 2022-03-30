SPJIMR: Channelling The Minds Of Indian Youth Through World-class Entrepreneurship Programmes

Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — SPJIMR is one of the most reputed business schools in Mumbai that offers world-class entrepreneurship programmes to help you start and grow your business. SPJIMR’s Postgraduate programme in family managed business, AMP’s for family business owners and Start your business entrepreneurship courses, are all parts of the Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship- one amongst the SPJIMR’s four centres of excellence. The programmes are directed towards providing the necessary guidance and knowledge along with filling the aspirants with the right attitude for becoming successful industry leaders. The programmes aim to acquaint the knowledge seekers with the right concepts, tools and techniques that will assist them to rule the business world. Under the mentorship and inputs from the top faculty of SPJIMR, industry experts and leading investors, the programmes aim to train and shape the young minds into entrepreneurs who would become the leaders of tomorrow.

Through its innovative way of teaching and excellent faculty, SPJIMR has secured a prominent position amongst the top B-schools in India and even abroad. Since its inception in 1981, the institute has aimed to cross all boundaries of excellence in the field of offering business and management education to people. It aims at becoming Asia’s leading socially responsive and innovative institute of management that shapes the bright minds of the country.

SPJIMR, one of the top B-schools in India, through its state of the art campus that amalgamates together nature and architecture offers the right exposure to its students. The institute with its ‘extensively green and equipped with the right facility’ campus provides an environment to the students where they can grow, learn, excel and flourish. They have designed the entrepreneurship courses from the industry’s perspective. With a blend of the right theoretical and practical knowledge, the courses train an individual to think and work like a business owner. They not only focus on feeding the students with concepts and techniques but aim at shaping their mindsets and moulding their personalities as promising professionals.

With the dedication to provide quality education that helps in making a difference, SPJIMR over the years has exemplified excellence at its best.

Summary:

SPJIMR is a well-established and internationally renowned institution that offers the best entrepreneurship courses helping people get the right knowledge and mentorship that will help them grow their businesses and become leaders in their respective fields.