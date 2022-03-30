Gyeonggi Province Hosts “Flowers Blooming with Peace” Show Online on March 30

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 2022-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Gyeonggi Province will host the “2022 Flowers Blooming with Peace” show online from 8 p.m. (KST) on March 30 to convey a message of peace and foster a peaceful atmosphere between the two Koreas.

The event, which will be live-streamed on Gyeonggi Province’s YouTube channel, combines a musical and a fashion show. It will focus on the non-fiction story of a person who returns to his hometown 50 years after being evacuated during the Korean War. The show consists of three parts: “Spring in Hometown,” “Walking towards Spring,” and “Spring Again.”

In a virtual space that embodies Imjingak*, a civilian-restricted area bearing scars of the war, popular Korean announcer Kim Il-joong will host the event. Musical actor Min Woo-hyuk, modern dancer Yoon Bo-ae, and contemporary dance team Plie Art Company will perform along with the “peace costume” fashion show by students studying fashion at universities in the province to ease the pain of national division and offer prayers for peace.

* Imjingak, located 7 km from the Military Demarcation Line, was created in 1972 with the hope that unification would be realized eventually. It is now at the forefront of tourism related to the Korean War and features several monuments, Unification Park, and the North Korea Center.

Prior to the main event, the “2022 Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall” – which applies metaverse technology that has emerged as a new communication medium – and the “2022 Peace Road VR Fashion Showroom” will be presented as pre-events.

Of particular note, the “2022 Peace Road Metaverse Exhibition Hall” conveying Gyeonggi Province’s message of peace can be accessed through Minecraft servers at 2022proad.kr until March 30. Visitors can also enjoy a video of popular YouTubers who run the “Koyeyu & Han Yechan’s Game Store” channel, with more than 240,000 subscribers visiting the exhibition hall.

The “2022 Peace Road VR Fashion Showroom” will display costumes that present a message of peace with the motif of “Hometown Nostalgia,” a mural artwork combining 5,000 paintings of North Korean hometowns created by displaced people, separated families, and North Korean defectors in South Korea and abroad. Students studying fashion at Jangan University, the School of Fashion Maker & Style of the Chungkang College of Cultural Industries, and other fashion schools in the province participated in making the costumes. The fashion show can be viewed on the official event website (www.gogreat31.com).