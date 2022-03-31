Pharmaceutical quality control course Relaunch at NACPT Pharma College

TORONTO, CANADA, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — NACPT Pharma College, an industry-recognized leader in corporate training, has relaunched the program for pharmaceutical quality control course, biotechnology, cannabis, and related healthcare sectors with renewed training packages and program content for pharmaceutical corporations in North America.

Today the college can offer Formulation, Clinical Studies, Project Management, Quality Management System (QMS), Six Sigma, and Regulatory Affairs training for employers. The College is also specialized in all types of validation including Process Performance Qualification (PPQ), Computer System Validation, Sterile Validation, Cleaning Validation, Method Validation, Packaging Components Validation, Technology Transfer and other related validations. “We can provide customized training programs and packages for corporate and businesses seeking specific training for their employees,” said Rathi Param, the Dean of NACPT Pharma College.

Corporate Training at NACPT stands out as the college also offers Health Canada approved full-spectrum of analytical testing services for licensed producers, consulting services, Health Canada approved research and development (R&D) services for pharmaceutical, medical cannabis and NHP sectors.

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT Pharma College is an Award-Winning Career College for “Outstanding Graduate in Healthcare” by Ontario Career Colleges (OCC) in Canada. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies that have been providing job placement for qualified graduates within the industry-related sectors.

Contact Us:

Sandra Dipic

Site Coordinator, NACPT Pharma College

9 – 5310 Finch Ave East, Toronto, ON M1S 5E8

201 – 25 Watline Ave, Mississauga, ON L4Z 2Z1

info@nacptpharmacollege.com

Inquiry: 416-412-7374 (Ext. 1)

Call / Text: 647-998-7374

https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/course/pharmaceutical-quality-assurance/