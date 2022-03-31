Prime Healthcare Hospitals Named Among America’s 250 Best Hospitals

Ontario, California, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, members of Prime Healthcare, have been named among America’s 250 Best Hospitals™, placing them in the top five percent of hospitals in the country and overall leaders in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades.

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is the only hospital in Reno, NV to achieve America’s 250 Best four years in a row (2019-2022) and Providence Medical Center is the only hospital in Kansas City, KS to achieve America’s 250 Best five years in a Row (2018-2022). In total, Prime’s hospitals across the country received more than 300 accolades from Healthgrades for clinical excellence.

“It is a great achievement to be awarded as one of Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Now more than ever, patients are learning the importance of taking control of their health and using resources like Healthgrades to find the perfect hospital and caregiver match. We commend Providence Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center for providing superior service and committing themselves to keeping their communities safe.”

Healthgrades is committed to delivering the most scientifically accurate and comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals – with data insights not available anywhere else. To assess overall hospital performance, Healthgrades reviewed outcomes across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Recipients of this award have consistently delivered better than expected outcomes for their patients.

America’s 250 Best Hospital award recipients are making an impact. Providence Medical Center has received numerous Healthgrades awards including top five percent in the nation for Patient Safety five years in a row and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is one of America’s “100 Top Hospitals” by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals achieving this Healthgrades recognition on average had a 27.8 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, as measured across 17 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome. In fact, if all

hospitals as a group performed similarly to Providence Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.*

“Providence and Saint Mary’s have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to clinical and service excellence, consistently exceeding standards for patient-centered care,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, the CEO of Prime Healthcare Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “The leaders, physicians, and staff of these hospitals are truly deserving of this recognition as they continue to provide extraordinary care and clinical outcomes for our patients. This recognition is a true testament to our clinical teams and their commitment to quality, value-based care.”

Karen Orr, RN, MBA, CEO, Providence Medical Center, praises the staff and physicians. “Our staff continue to amaze me with their dedication and compassion,” she said. “This recognition is well deserved and very appreciated as our staff continue to work tirelessly for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Among other recent national awards, Providence Medical Center, a 400-bed community hospital, was named to the 2020 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list and received an ‘A’ grade in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

“Saint Mary’s has set the pace for quality outcomes in our community for years and it is incredible to see that even during the most challenging and seemingly impossible of times, our team has sustained that performance,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “Physicians, nurses and other staff members have sacrificed and dedicated themselves to the care of our patients and I am confident that this recognition means so much to them. I applaud them alongside each of you.”

With tools like hospital ratings and awards, Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at Providence Medical Center and Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s performance and profiles to explore the highest quality care in Reno, NV and Kansas City, KS today.

Consumers can also visit Healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, and access the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

