Ubuy’s the Great Ramadan Sale 2022 Commences in Pakistan

Pakistan, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Pakistan, the most popular cross-border shopping platform in Pakistan has just launched the much-anticipated Ramadan Sale on their app store and website.

The sacred text of the Quran holds great significance in Islam. Five core rituals of faith – Worship, Belief, Fasting, Almsgiving and Pilgrimage are taken utmost care of in Ramadan as well. In Pakistan, Muslims visit mosques in great numbers and gather to pray night and day. Special food items get cooked for each meal while visitors are invited to join over for iftar.

Presenting Ubuy

Ubuy is a global eCommerce company that was launched in 2012 and is currently operational in 180 plus countries. This website houses the largest collection of millions of unique international products and brands which you can purchase from any of its 7 international stores.

All Praise is Due to Allah

The most significant days in Pakistan are spent with family and seeking the blessing of the elders. Kindness and Gratitude to the almighty get expressed by engaging in planting activities, fasting, giving out charity and handing out special presents to others. Share special moments of togetherness with your loved ones and make Ramadan 2022 memorable with Ubuy.

Ongoing Ramadan Deals and Offers on Ubuy

The Ubuy Pakistan Ramadan Sale 2022 is currently live and will last for the whole Ramadan month. Find exclusive deals and reap the following shopping benefits from Ubuy Double Bonanza Offer.

Following are the Double Benefits?

A 10% instant discount is applicable to your total cart. An additional cashback of up to 20% will get reflected in the Ucredit wallet.

Use the Promo Code: UBFEST

Remember: There is no fixed minimum amount to avail of the above-mentioned offer.

How Shopping from Ubuy Pakistan Would be Beneficial to You?

Follow the latest global trends floating worldwide with us.

Choose from multiple payment options or gateways provided on the platform.

There is no amount capping on the mentioned offers.

Ensures privacy for completely safe and secure transactions.

Prompt custom Clearance services.

Special deals and attractive discounts on over 100 million diverse products.

Grab Great Steals During Ramadan Sale 2022 in the Following Product Categories

We have already matriculated the list of essential categories that will uplift Ramadan festive spirits and vibes. These include personalized Ramadan Gift Baskets for guests, family and friends. Consider the following –

Fashion Trends

Ethnic Wear

Artificial Jewellery

Footwear

Watches

Scarves & Head Covers

Feasting After Fasting

Dates

Organic Juices

Dry Fruits

Multigrain Protein Bars

Noodles & Snacks

Hygiene Habits

Floor Cleaners

Hand Washes & Sanitizers

Toiletries

Insect Repellents

Manicure Sets

Beauty Products

Mascaras

Face Mists

Lipsticks

Nail Polishes

Perfumes

Ramadan Decorations

Ramadan Lanterns

String Lights

Ramadan Ornaments

Ramadan Candles

Chandeliers

Gardening Equipment

Grass Trimmers

Gardening Spades

Garden Watering Equipment

Hanging Planters

Fertilizer Spreaders

Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Food Containers

Juice Makers

Electric Kettles

Crockery Sets

Roasting & Frying

Electric Grills

Microwaves

Toasters and Ovens

Pressure Cookers

Air Fryers

Take a tour of our website “www.ubuy.com.pk“. Go through the versatile range of products all available under one umbrella. Download the Ubuy Shopping App for an easy browsing and hassle-free shopping experience.

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: care@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.ubuy.com