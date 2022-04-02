Enjoy Your Rented Office Space in Long Island City

New York, USA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Long Island City is the heartbeat of the entrepreneurial zone in New York. It is a hub for craftsmanship offices, and it happens to be one of the most crucial districts for living and business. It is situated on the Hudson River shore, above Midtown Manhattan. Corbett & Dullea Real Estate talks about why Long Island City is considered a favorite among several industries.

Long Island City office space has been the meeting point of so many production lines and pastry shops, manufacturing organizations, etc. So many high-rise complexes like Gantry Plaza State Park, Skyline Tower, Citicorp Building, City Lights, etc. are a part of this place. The mix of these corporate headquarters, business buildings, and housing complexes make it the most demanded office space ever.

Long Island City with its major districts- Astoria, Hunting Point is a prime space for office space rent and modern living. The commercial space for rent in Long Island City is trendy and will offer your employees the scope for a healthy work-life balance. Designers, entrepreneurs, youngsters flock here in large numbers for job opportunities. So you will never find a lack of good employees.

Traditional offices in Long Island City range around $35-45 psf. Rates for sub-lease is around $30-35 psf. However, these prices vary based on the space, features, etc.

Hunting for a decent office space can be a task. But a place like Long Island City provides numerous opportunities. You can easily find a quality space if you explore enough options.

