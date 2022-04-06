In the next 10 years to see the Acute Care Hospital Beds And Stretchers Market getting digitally drilled at a CAGR of 4.1%

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Acute Care Hospital Beds And Stretchers Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of “Customer is the King” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions come across as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes interconnected and large-scale systems wherein micros are being worked upon. These would be the facets of the healthcare vertical going forward.

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, titled ‘Global Acute care Hospital Beds and Stretchers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026’, the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Based on product type, the hospital beds segment dominated the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market, with nearly 87% value share in 2017. The hospital beds segment is further sub-segmented into surgical beds, maternity beds, critical care beds, and bariatric beds. The surgical beds product type segment is expected to be the most attractive segment, and is estimated to hold a major share over the forecast period. Whereas, among different types of stretchers, the emergency and transport stretchers product type segment is expected to gain traction in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. A high demand for specialty stretchers is projected over the forecast period owing to its convenience.

The annual revenue of the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.327.0 Mn in 2018, which is projected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period. The dominating regions, i.e., North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, collectively account for a major share in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market, owing to increasing number of hospital admissions, improved acute care hospital beds and stretchers technology and rising disposable income.

Furthermore, increasing installation of advanced beds and stretchers by secondary and tertiary hospitals is also propelling the growth of the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by major players operating in the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is also the other factor driving the growth of the market. The manufacturers are focusing on developments such as product enhancement, strengthening of product portfolio, and geographical expansion to compete and grip their positions in the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market.

As per PMR’s analysis, hospitals is the prominent end use segment, contributing a large share in the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market. Whereas, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to represent high growth rate due to increasing demand for hospital beds and stretchers led by rise in number of accident cases, patient foot fall, and adoption of early diagnosis and treatment. The rise in elderly population and growing incidence of balance disorders are some of the other factors also expected to create high demand for acute care hospital beds and stretchers.

In terms of value, the global acute care hospital beds and stretchers market is expected to expand at 4.1% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2026. With nearly 28.8% market share, Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market for acute care hospital beds and stretchers in 2017, due to increasing number of hospitals, high demand of maternity/birthing beds, and rising hospital admission for elective and emergency care due to increase in rate of accidents in India and China. Additionally, developing healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives and increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and treatment have led the acute care hospital beds and stretchers market in Asia Pacific to grow at a significant rate.

Europe, is expected to be the second large market for acute care hospital beds and stretchers, with the U.K., Italy, France and Germany holding major shares. North America is expected to hold a significant share and be the third large regional market for acute care hospital beds and stretchers over the forecast period. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa is expected to represent sluggish growth in the coming years. The market for acute care hospital beds and stretchers is consolidated with key players contributing over 70% of the revenue share.

