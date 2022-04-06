Pulse Flour Market Is Poised To Expand Nearly 2x By 2031

The increased demand for flour variants from the food industry around the world will drive the legumes market and make it a profitable growth center during the forecast period. Fact.MR, in its latest research report, estimates that the global legumes market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2019-2026, twice as fast as the global flour market. With increasing demand for legume flour for household and industrial applications, the market is expected to witness robust growth making the landscape very competitive. Legumes such as lentils, beans, peas and chickpeas are excellent sources of amino acids and plant-based protein. You will also be trained to improve the health properties of gluten-free products. With this in mind, the demand for legumes is expected to grow exponentially creating an absolute dollar opportunity of approximately $15 billion during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Manufacturers are actively focused on developing methods to maintain the nutrient density of legume flour used in food products. In addition, manufacturers employ advanced technologies that help increase the marketability of value-added legume flour without compromising on quality. Consumption of legume flour in several processed food categories, including instant noodles, noodles, extruded snack foods, and breakfast cereals, has led to increased demand in recent years.

Key Takeaways from the Global Legume Flour Market

Chickpea-type legume flour accounts for one-third of the market share and is expected to show strong growth in the legume flour market during the forecast period, driven by increased demand from the baking industry and confectionery.

The application of legume meal as animal feed is a major contributor to the global consumption of legume meal and is expected to more than double over the forecast period due to increased demand in the food industry.

The Asia Pacific ex-Japan market holds more than a third of the market share. Additionally, the growing Asia Pacific ex-Japan consumer base is expected to grow at a CAGR above the global average.

The legumes market in North America and Latin America combined is expected to hold more than a quarter of the market share in value and to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Food Chain Services is the fast growing legume meal distribution channel across the world which is expected to double during the forecast period.

The bakery and confectionery applications of legume flour hold more than a third of the market share and is expected to double during the forecast period.

Key segments covered

Product type

Chickpea

legume flour Lentil legume flour

Pea-vegetable flour

Lignin legume

flour Bean flour

Other legume flours

Application

Legume flour for bakery and confectionery

Legume flour for extruded products

Legume flour for beverage

Legume for animal feed

Legume meal for dairy

Legume meal for other applications

Distribution channel

Sale of legume through food chain

services Sale of legume flour About Modern Trade

Selling legume flour through convenience stores

Impulse flour sales by department stores

Legume flour sales through online stores

Legume flour sale through other distribution channels

Key inclusions by country

US Legume Market • Legume Market Sales

from Canada

• German Legume Flour Market Production

• UK Legume Market Industry

Demand

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for Legumes

The latest Industry Pulse Flour market featuring key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends Pulse Flour market analysis and changing consumer preferences across major industries.

Evolution of market demand for legumes and consumption of different products

Megatrends underlying funding from key investors in many countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

