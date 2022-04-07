Reserve on Third Offers Full-Featured Apartments for Students

Bloomington, Indiana, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Reserve on Third is pleased to announce they offer full-featured apartments for students attending Indiana University in Bloomington. The complex is located just minutes from the campus, giving student residents easy access to their classes and on-campus activities.At Reserve on Third, students will have their choice of two and three-bedroom fully furnished apartments. Students are free to share apartments with their friends or request random roommates through the roommate matching program. Rent for each fully furnished apartment includes in-unit laundry, water, and access to all the community amenities.

Reserve on Third provides students with the best living conditions possible with a vast array of amenities that give them the independence they want during their college years. Students can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center, a heating swimming pool and hot tub, a hammock grove, two sand volleyball courts, a basketball court, a clubhouse with a lounge and game room, and more. Some buildings are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their pets.

Anyone interested in learning about the full-featured apartments available can find out more by visiting the Reserve on Third website or by calling 1-812-558-3600.

About Reserve on Third: Reserve on Third is a full-featured apartment complex that provides students at Indiana University with excellent housing options close to campus. Each student pays a per-person rate to avoid issues with roommates who can’t pay their share. Each resident has access to all the community amenities to ensure the independent, comfortable lifestyle they want.

Company: Reserve on Third
Address: 500 S. Park Ridge Road
City: Bloomington
State: IN
Zip code: 47401
Telephone number: 1-812-558-3600

