The Dehydrated Vegetables Market To Ride On The Curve Of Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing preference for processed and ready-to-eat food products on the coattails of changing lifestyles habits in major cities has been influencing the adoption of dehydrated form of vegetables such as beans, potatoes, onions, broccoli and others.

The global dehydrated vegetables market is estimated to be valued over US$ 56 billion in 2018, expanding at a promising CAGR of 4.8% over the assessment period of 2018-2028, which is expected to exceed a value of US$ 90 billion by 2028-end.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market to Gain Traction with Advancements in Food Technology

Air and vacuum drying techniques are projected to become more mainstream in the global dehydrated vegetables market by technology. These technologies help improve the shelf life of processed or convenience foods including dehydrated vegetables, while retaining their taste, nutrition, and texture. Further, the drying systems help preserve the vegetables under certain conditions which can be consumed for longer period of time. These are the key factors giving a boost to the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Producers are focusing on innovations and incorporation of advanced technology to improve product quality which will possibly create potential growth prospects of the global dehydrated vegetables market. In addition, introduction of powder form of dehydrated fruits and vegetables which provide similar nutritional benefits as fresh fruits and vegetables is expected to be one of the emerging trends of the global dehydrated vegetables market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27634

Various organic vegetable producers are adopting the powdered dehydrated products which use organic fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farms as raw materials. These items are freeze dried to preserve their nutritional ingredients, heated for removal of moisture content, and further powdered the final product for easy consumption. These producers also ensure that the powder form of dehydrated vegetables do not contain any additives and can last as long as six months. Such advancements are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for producers of dehydrated vegetables. In addition, adoption of infra-red drying technology is gaining momentum in the global dehydrated vegetables market.

E-commerce Sites to Gain Ground as Potential Sales Channels for Dehydrated Vegetables Market

Online sales channel has been playing a key role in distributing various products including dehydrated vegetables. Costumer convenience and ability to compare and verify product origin, pricing, and quality are the factors driving the growth of dehydrated vegetables market through online retails stores. This has further influenced key market players to adopt these channels and provide a wide range of products with insightful specifications and offers.

Proliferation and e-commerce sites along with growing number of online shoppers, owing to home deliveries and easy payment options, is expected to be highly impactful on the growth of global dehydrated vegetables market.

Dehydrated vegetables are also likely to witness a robust supply chain, owing to sustainable packaging solution and improved transportation systems, which are promising for timely supply of products to various stores and to end customers. With the development of sustainable solutions for both production and packaging of food products, the global dehydrated vegetables market is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the coming years.

Get A Customized Scope To Match Your Need Ask An Expert – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market – Competitive Landscape

With increasing consumption of ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods, companies operating in the global dehydrated vegetables market are focusing on using innovative food technologies to provide affordable and healthy options which will help attract their target customer base.

Olam International

Naturex S.A.

Symrise AG

Mercer Foods, LLC

BC Foods, Inc.

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd

Green Rootz

Silva International, Inc.

Van Drunen Farms

Kissan Foods

Rosun Groups

Mevive International Food Ingredients

Catz International B.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

NutraDry

General Mills Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27634

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com