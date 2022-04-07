Wildlife Safaris with Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya on what is Included and What is Not Included in a Tour in Nairobi or Safari To Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Restart to Tourism has come with changes and challenges on the way forward in tourism matters in Kenya.

Why is this topic important to Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya?

Because it want to ease payments for guest when they travel with them. In the past tourist were paying for their own park entry fees and most entry fees in places of attractions in Nairobi . This has now changed as Cruzeiro Safaris has added into their city tour entry fees to all attractions. The main advantage is that it’s convenient to the client as its secure on where one runs their credit card by using a secure platform of PESAPAL (payment gateway) or even PAYPAL. Another advantage is that most attractions have gone cashless meaning that one gets much inconvenienced if they don’t have mobile money payment method since the other option is credit card.

Its important to note that this is only available on Cruzeiro Safaris E-platform website

Another change is that some attractions require one to make prior reservations through email. They minimized the number of people who can visit them per day as well. In the past the demand was soo high that over 500 people were witnessed to visit. Now that number has reduced significantly and the entry fees also increased by over 150%.

Most online platforms provide the exclusions at the end and if one is not keen – they end up paying more. Also some attractions keen on changing their entry fees as per the seasons for example during the COVID19 pandemic – some attractions reduced prices soo much, however in year 2022 they spilt seasons to attract travel and then from July to December the fees will be increased to the highest level.

Tourist and travelers should be aware of the fluctuating prices in these attractions and accommodation places plus the cost of transport which may probably go higher in the coming months, as the crude oil prices have increased as well.

RAINY / WET SEASON APRIL – JUNE, 2022

Kenya has been waiting for the climate to change from very dry to the wet season. It’s recommended that travelers book 4×4 wheel drive vehicles while going to National Parks because the terrain demands it. So here are a few Tours in Nairobi that one can book in 4×4 wheel drives to the Nairobi National Park Tour:

BOOK THESE SAFARIS NOW:

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris and has established a client base who provide with repeat business year after year. Join us on facebook, twitter and youtube. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda. Browse and read reviews on trip advisor page and one can also book from trip advisor link.

Media contact:

Claudia Kabui

Mobile : +254-(0) 722-370833 (Kenya)

Sales: + 254 (0) 710-729021 (Kenya)

Email: info@cruzeiro-safaris.com

Website: | https://www.cruzeiro-safaris.com and https://cruzeiro-safaris.com/nairobi-tours/