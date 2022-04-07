Companies In Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : FactMR

According to a new Fact.MR study, the eyelashes enhancing agents market was valued close to US$ 280 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 5% in 2019. The eyelashes enhancing agent industry remains influenced by various factors, ranging from the innovative developments in cosmetic formulations, to high prevalence of eye inflammations, such as madarosis and blepharitis, which lead to thinning and loss of eyelashes. The research study analyzes the eyelashes enhancing agents market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of key factors impacting the market growth.

The study finds that the focus of manufacturers is currently directed toward extending the growth cycle duration of eyelashes, and enhancing the density of hair in each cycle. This, coupled with the efforts of leading cosmetic brands, such as L’Oréal, and Estee Lauder, to offer effective eyelashes strengthening products with added benefits such as protection from environment and climate, will continue to bode well for the eyelashes enhancing agents industry.

Key players in the eyelashes enhancing agents market are making huge investments in marketing activities to better position their product in the marketplace, while strengthening their distribution across channels including modern trade, franchise outlets, and online stores. According to the study, demand for eyelashes enhancing agents continue to grow unabated, as more consumers link beauty with health & wellness, and prefer using serums and sprays for making brittle eyelashes long and attractive.

The study opines that rising prevalence of diseases, such as blepharitis and madarosis, which cause loss of eyelashes has been one of the leading aspects influencing the demand for eyelashes enhancing agents. Recent studies have revealed that these diseases have increased manifold, thereby leading to a surge in demand and adoption of effective eyelashes enhancing agents.

North America Leads the Way with Focus of Regional Players on Product Upgrades

The study finds that North America continues to be the leading market for eyelashes enhancing agents, with an overall revenues in 2018 estimated at nearly US$ 100 Mn. The higher economic vigor of consumers has made them more willing to spend on personal care products. In addition, several research institutes in North America are focusing on R&D investments for the development of new and advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.

According to the study, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will be the high growth market for eyelashes enhancing agents, and is estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 7% in 2019 over 2018. Growing opportunities in APEJ can be attributed to relatively greater inclination of consumers toward beauty products, which has complemented growth of the cosmetics industry in the region. Additionally, higher prevalence of eye inflammations, such as madarosis and blepharitis, has been contributing to sales of eyelashes enhancing agents in the region. .

In addition, increasing consumer shift towards products with natural ingredients has led to an exponential rise in the demand for natural eyelashes enhancing agents, in turn paving lucrative avenues for the market players.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the eyelashes enhancing agents market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The eyelashes enhancing agents market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5% through 2027.

