Rapid Unit Sales Of Ceramics Market To Generate Incremental Revenues In Global Market : FactMR

Global ceramics consumption volume was recorded ~462 thousand KT in 2018, which is anticipated to see a healthy ~5% Y-o-Y increase in 2019. The latest report published by Fact.MR reveals a promising growth outlook for the global ceramics market, over the course of coming years.

The clamor for optimal efficiency has fueled innovations and developments in passive electronic components landscape. The demand for passive components is significantly taking off, owing to their abilities to control the electron flow in a circuit. Ceramic capacitors represent a bulk of the overall passive component demand and are being actively sought-after across multiple Industry verticals.

Ceramic-based electronic components, such as ceramic capacitors, are emerging as viable alternatives to the metal and plastic variants for elevating the efficiency a notch higher. Ceramic capacitors are being actively embraced across multiple industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and many more. Lately, various industry verticals are showing notable preferences for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) on the back of multiple performance advantages coupled with substantial cost savings.

Manufacturers Meeting High Performance Demands

Rising popularity of advanced ceramics is being perceived as the key factor propelling ceramics market growth.

To achieve attributes, such as bacteria and dirt resistance, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, in manufacturing of high-strength and high-shelf life tiles and other ceramic flooring components, which typically witness high traction in industrial environments.

While companies are concentrating on new launches in the advanced, high-performance ceramic components category, electromobility (electric vehicles) has been identified as their new target area of application.

Surpassing the attributes of traditional materials, such as plastics and metals, advanced ceramics deliver excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

Research Methodology

This study of Fact.MR on the global ceramics industry offers industry-based intelligence, followed by comprehensive insights on the historic, current, and prospective growth outlook of the market.

For a detailed analysis on the overall performance of the ceramic market landscape for a measured projection period, 2019-2029, a unique methodology that has a holistic research approach, has been adopted by the analysts at Fact.MR. The report is supposed to craft a valued strategic guideline for key decision makers in the industry.

Additive Manufacturing – Potential Solution to Die Lock Issues

3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM), notably referred to as 3D printing, is the most recent addition to the overall manufacturing process for ceramic parts’ production. With ‘Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM)’ being the industry-specific name, this process is gaining notable favor owing to its ability to overcome die-lock products encountered during complex geometries, which remains unaddressed in case of traditional injection molding methods.

LCM not only reduces the wait time but also helps in significant cost reductions. Tooling-free LCM processes offer high convenience to producer-limited quantities of custom parts at reasonable costs, helping manufacturers to attain competitive benefits.

Ceramic parts produced via LCM process are typically smaller and contains the number of features than an injection-molded part, while they are subjected to similar quality standards. Demand for technical ceramics in emerging countries is subjected to an increase at the significant growth rate.

According to the study, ceramics are widely used in the construction industry that is growing at a steady pace all over the world, specifically in developing regions. The demand for construction in the housing as well as commercial sector is increasing because of growing economies, urbanization, per capita income, and spending, GDP growth, population expansion.

In addition, the fulfillment of the demand for better aesthetic design, and structural reliability and sustainability of buildings without a significant increase in prices has been achieved due to the effective use of ceramics. Sustained demand for ceramics from the construction sector will continue to remain a key driving force for the ceramics market across the globe.

Fact.MR’s analysis also suggests that the despite the market is operated by several leading players as well as multiple smaller companies, at regional and global level, there are ample companies that maintain the focus on exclusively delivering high-quality ceramics. Major vendors have increased their R&D activities for new applications, and increasing use of traditional and advanced ceramics in various industrial end users, thereby escalating the demand for ceramics.

Demand for Advanced Ceramics in Multi-Staged Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

Advanced ceramics have become indispensable in the broader electronics industry on account of their diverse and integral contributions in terms of performance. Use of advanced ceramics in multiple phases of the semiconductor manufacturing process has become highly evident, ranging from silicon wafer processing to back-end packaging.

Critical ceramic components and devices support the broader functionality of new-age electronics, which in turn makes them one of the fundamental essentials in manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

The role of ceramics in the form of packaging materials, substrates, and other support functions in the semiconductor space continues to be highly favored, on the back of unparalleled protection and reliability offered.

Functionalities as such offered by ceramics are nonetheless critical, enabling technologies in the semiconductor manufacturing space.

