Global Market For Boxing Gloves Is Expected To Reach Roughly Us$ 150 Mn In Revenues By 2022-End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Boxing Gloves market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Boxing Gloves. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Boxing Gloves, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Boxing Gloves Market.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global boxing gloves market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global boxing gloves market.

Market Taxonomy

Glove Type Boxing Gloves

Boxing Gloves Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Many regional as well as local vendors in the global boxing gloves market are focusing on the provision of application-specific products.

However, new vendor entrants are facing challenges in competing with international vendors, when it comes to reliability, quality, and technological innovation.

The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global boxing gloves market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global boxing gloves market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Boxing gloves manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the boxing gloves market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – boxing gloves.

In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives.

Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global boxing gloves market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of boxing gloves.

With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for boxing gloves manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering wide scope of the global market for boxing gloves, and to provide in-depth insights, the report by Fact.MR renders a segment-wise analysis and forecast.

The global boxing gloves market is segmented on the basis of glove type, sales channel, buyer type, and region. This segmentation analysis offered is comprehensive, along with detailed country-wise forecast rendered on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global boxing gloves market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players.

This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global boxing gloves market.

7 Key Estimations on Future of Global Boxing Gloves Market

Third party online channel will be the fastest expanding sales channel for boxing gloves in the market, followed by the direct to consumer brand outlet segment. Despite modern trade channel will register a very low CAGR through 2022, its dominance in the market is estimated to remain unchallenged over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to remain the most lucrative market for boxing gloves. North America and Japan are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGRs in the market through 2022, with North America being more lucrative than Japan in terms of revenues. Individual buyers are projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. Revenues from boxing gloves sales for promotion purposes and in institutions will collectively reach approximately US$ 65 Mn by 2022-end. Boxing gloves are expected to remain sought-after among glove types in the global market, accounting for over half revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period. Revenues from this segment are anticipated to reach US$ 90 Mn by 2022-end. However, demand for Boxing Gloves will continue to be lower compared to that of boxing gloves in the global market. Key market players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Sports Direct International plc, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Title Boxing Llc, Fairtex, Adidas AG, Reebok International Ltd., and Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

