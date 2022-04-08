Botulinum Toxin Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2031

Posted on 2022-04-08 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

New York, US, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Botulinum Toxin Market 2022

Botulinum Toxin Market is slated to grow on a decent note, i.e. witness a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2031, reaching US$ 5.1 Bn in 2020. Workflows are getting streamlined due to increased connectivity and quicker internet. This is an era of medical IoT, which goes on to implement wearable devices and several other integrated applications for catering to healthcare needs. This would continue shortly as well.

As per Persistence Market Research’s latest industry analysis, the global botulinum toxin market recorded market value of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Botulinum toxin (onabotulinumtoxina) is a type of neurotoxin that is produced by the bacteria clostridium botulinum. The toxin comes in two forms – type A and type B. This toxin can be used for the treatment of muscle stiffness or spasms, migraine, hyperhidrosis, over reactive bladder, sialorrhea, and also for cosmetic use such as for skin wrinkles, forehead lines, crow’s feet, frown lines, dermal fillers, and more.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22990

The post-pandemic period experienced something called as the ‘zoom-boom’, wherein, most working professionals were constantly using applications for video conferencing such as Zoom, Google Meet, etc., which led them to become more aware about their looks. As such, cosmetic procedures such as Botox treatment, dermal fillers, and others experienced high demand.

  • For instance, according to the Aesthetic Society, the U.S. population spent more than US$ 9 Bn on plastic surgery in the year 2020.

Frequent approvals of various botulinum toxin products also leads to the cost-effective availability of these products in the market for consumers to choose from. This, in turn, led to growing demand for all kinds of Botox procedures around the world. Therapeutic procedures done using botulinum toxins are non-invasive, which makes them most sought-after.

For instance, in July 2020, Allergan PLC announced FDA approval of its product BOTOX®, a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the treatment of muscle spasticity in the lower limbs in pediatric patients above 2 years of age who suffer from cerebral palsy.

Company Profiles:

  • Allergan PLC
  • US WorldMeds
  • Hugh Source (International) Ltd.
  • Galderma laboratories.
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Ipsen Pharma
  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd.
  • HUGEL Pharma
  • Medy-Tox Inc
  • Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd
  • Teijin Pharma Ltd

 

botulinum-toxin-market

 

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/22990

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Botulinum toxin A, which can be used for various therapeutic as well as cosmetic dermatological procedures, leads the botulinum toxin market by capturing more than 98% share.
  • Therapeutic uses of this neurotoxin, such as prevention of migraine, and treatment of hyperhidrosis, sialorrhea, over reactive bladder, and muscle spasticity, are more popular than the cosmetic uses of the toxin, and thus, hold more than half of the total market share.
  • Specialty clinics are preferred more than hospitals, spas, or beauty clinics to undergo Botox procedures, and are expected to project a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.
  • Nearly 60% of the global market share is accounted for by the North American region.

“Increased application of botulinum toxins for therapeutic and aesthetic purposes will propel market growth over the next few years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22990

Market Competition

Key suppliers of botulinum toxin are focusing on forming strategic partnerships for marketing of their products, gaining approvals from various regulatory authorities around the world, and expanding their portfolios for gaining market foothold.

  • Merz Therapeutics collaborated with Teijin Pharma Ltd, in June 2021, for the marketing of Xeomin®, an incobotulinumtoxinA. In August 2021, it collaborated with Vensica Therapeutics for the innovation of needleless administration of botulinum neurotoxin for the management of over reactive bladder.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the botulinum toxin market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the product (type A and type B), application (cosmetics (crow’s feet, forehead lines, frawn lines/glabellar, square jaw/masseter, and others) and therapeutics (chronic migraine, muscle spasm, over reactive bladder, hyperhidrosis and others)), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and spa & beauty clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution