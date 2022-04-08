Fertility Enhancing Treatment Market To Witness Chiselled Growth

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Fertility Enhancing Treatment Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Infertility is the major problem worldwide and results in the abnormal functioning of the male or female reproductive system and can manifest as an inability to get pregnant, inability to maintain the pregnancy or inability to maintain the pregnancy to a live birth.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data for 2011- 2013 in U.S reported that about 7.5 million women had decreased the ability to get pregnant or carry a baby to long term. Infertility can be due to both men and women or due to some unknown problems.

The cause of infertility among women include problems related to ovulation, uterine problems, blocked fallopian tube, poor diet, age, and others. The cause of infertility among men is due to low or absence of sperm or sperm damage due to certain diseases. High consumption of alcohol, drug abuse, smoking, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, strong medication are some of the risk factors listed for men.

Nowadays, the trend of delayed marriage is rising, and women are waiting until their mid-30s and 40s to have kids. Aging is one of the major problem decreasing women’s fertility. Increased age results to reduced ovulation and miscarriage chances and other health problems after. Many diagnostic tests are done by doctors to find the cause of infertility; this test includes ultrasound, sperm and ovum studies, ovulation tests, laparoscopy and others

Due to the increased rate of infertility, researchers are focusing on health problems related to women and men. Several medicines are used to treat infertility or enhance fertility among women. Based on the test results other treatment options include artificial insemination, assisted reproductive technology (ART) and others. Several types of ART are performed such as zygote/gamete transfer, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection and others.

According to National Vital Statistics report of United States, in 2013 fertility rate was 62 births per 1000 women, which was down by 1% from 2012. Increased incidence of infertility among both men and women, various global initiatives for sexual and reproductive health, increased prevalence of diseases such as polycystic ovary syndrome; uterine fibroids, endometriosis and others leads to infertility due to high dose drugs that damage ovum/sperm. Due to these reasons the market for global fertility enhancement treatment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

The global market for fertility enhancement treatment is segmented on basis of treatment type, gender, distribution channel and geography.

Treatment Fertility Drugs for Women Ovarian Stimulation Fertility Drugs Clomiphene citrate Human menopausal gonadotropins Follicle stimulating hormone or FSH Human chorionic gonadatropin or hCG Other fertility drugs for women Bromocriptine Cabergoline Others

Fertility Drugs for Men Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) Human menopausal gonadotropin (hMG) with hCG injections Recombinant human follicle stimulating hormone (rhFSH) Gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH)

Gender Female

Male Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

The global fertility enhancement treatment market is segmented by treatment type, gender, distribution channel, and geography. Based on the treatment type, global fertility enhancement treatment market is segmented into fertility drugs for women such as ovarian stimulating drugs that include clomiphene citrate, human menopausal gonadotropins, stimulating follicle hormone or FSH and human chorionic gonadotropin or hCG; other fertility drugs such as bromocriptine and cabergoline and others.

The fertility drugs for men includes human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), human menopausal gonadotropin (hMG) with hCG injections, recombinant human follicle stimulating hormone (rhFSH), gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH). Based on the gender the market is segmented according to the male and female population. Based on the distribution channel, the market for global fertility enhancement is segmented into hospital pharmacy; drug stores, retail pharmacy, e-commerce.

On the basis of regional presence, global fertility enhancement treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the fertility enhancement treatment market reasons being lifestyle changes, new product innovations, and early treatment adoption. Europe is the second leading market for fertility enhancement treatment market due to development activities and large research base.

The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, large target patient pool, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growth in research and development. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of fertility enhancement treatment market during the forecast period globally.

Some of the major players in fertility enhancement treatment market are CooperSurgical Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Vitrolife AB, Monash IVF, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Halotech DNA, IntegraMed America, Inc. and others. Government initiatives, financial schemes to afford infertility research and treatments, innovation in clinical procedures to improve fertility, focus on patient care and monitoring, have been the major strategies adopted by major players in the global fertility enhancement treatment market.

