5G network integration to be the new normal for Eye Health Supplements Market between 2019–2029, reaching US$ 3.8 Bn

The Eye Health Supplements Market is likely to grow voraciously, i.e. at a CAGR of 6% between 2019–2029, reaching US$ 3.8 Bn. Augmented and virtual reality are abreast with advanced technologies on a significant count. VR and AR do have loads of potential for offering in the healthcare vertical. The application areas include surgery and training simulation, and patients care and treatment.

Rising prevalence age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataract, etc., are expected to a fuel the growth of the eye health supplements market. Also, increasing adoption of eye supplements as preventive medication among the aging population is further expected to propel the eye health supplements market. Besides, the availability of a variety of effective eye health supplements with a refined distribution network across the world is also expected to aid market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for eye health supplements in developed regions such as countries in Europe with a higher proportion of the aging population is further expected to generate significant opportunity for players in the global eye health supplements market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baush Health, Amway Corp., Vitabiotics Ltd., Alliance Pharma, The Nature’s Bounty Co and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Eye Health Products Market.

Key Takeaways of Eye Health Supplements Market Study

Based on ingredient, owing to superior product efficacy, lutein – zeaxanthin and the antioxidants segment, together, generated over 60% market value share in the global eye health supplements market in 2018.

Growing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) around the world makes it the most lucrative segment under disease indication, and with the surging adoption of eye health supplements as a preventive treatment, a similar trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

In terms of dosage form, tablets and capsules, together, contributed around three-fourth market value share in the eye health supplements market, due to widespread availability and high adoption by patients.

North America has captured over 1/3 market value share, and is expected to be the most lucrative region in the global eye health supplements market during the forecast period.

“Continuous focus on the development of novel treatment options for degenerative diseases such as AMD is projected to propel the growth of the global eye health supplements market. As far as the anticipated impact of COVID-19 is concerned, the pandemic will, in fact, create greater need for enhanced immunity. With immunity boosting and preventive healthcare taking the front seat, opportunities will emerge for manufacturers of eye health supplements to communicate their role as key micronutrients,” says a PMR analyst.

Launching Products – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Market introduction of new products as per disease need is the major factor responsible for intense competition among market players in the global eye health supplements market. Several companies are focusing on launching preservative-free solutions to increase their product sales and expand market share. For example, in June 2018, Bausch + Lomb, a subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, launched preservative-free lubricant eye drops – Soothe Xtra Protection – to meet the growing issue of dry eye disorder.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Eye Health Products Market Manufacturers

Eye Health Products Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Eye Health Products Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

