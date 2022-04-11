Lucintel Forecasts Aircraft Door Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the aircraft door market is projected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2025 from $2.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing deliveries of aircraft and introduction of new aircraft program such as MRJ, Comac C919, and Sukhoi Superjet 130.

Browse 74 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 160-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in aircraft doors market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft), by door type (passenger, service, emergency, cargo, nose landing gear, main landing gear), by end use (OEM and Aftermarket), by material (Composite and Aluminum Alloys), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft door market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, and military aircraft. Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aircraft market is expected to remain the largest segment.

Based on door type, the passenger car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to significant increases in aircraft deliveries and replacement of old aircraft.

Major players of aircraft doors market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Airbus Helicopter, Latecoere, Triumph Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Elbit Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, SAAB Aerostructures, Daher Socata, and others are among the major Aircraft doors providers.

