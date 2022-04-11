UroViu Corporation’s Single-Use Cystoscopy Platform Receives 2021 Product Innovation Award by Lucintel

Dallas, March 30, 2022 — Based on recent research on the Single Use Endoscopy market, Lucintel is pleased to announce UroViu Corporation’s Cystoscopy Platform as the recipient of the “2021 Product Innovation Award in the Single Use Endoscopy Market”. Lucintel chose UroViu Corporation for this award because of its novel unique, single-use, disposable and portable cystoscopy platform that allows physicians to conveniently perform interventional and diagnostic urologic procedures in any room, anytime, without reprocessing or the need for peripherals. Thus, ensuring patient comfort and safety while eliminating cross-contamination risk as well as reducing set-up and procedure time. This platform is perfectly suited to enter efficiently the fast growing Cystoscopy market, out of which Single-Use Scopes are already are capturing 25% market share.

UroViu’s FDA cleared Platform is highly versatile, which includes three cannulas optimized for specific procedures. This platform consists of a reusable handle, the Uro-G (16 French fully deflectable), the Uro-N (14 French with integrated injection needle), and the Uro-V (12 French diagnostic) cystoscopes. All the three single-use cystoscopes with built-in camera and LED are connected to the ergonomic handle, which is battery powered, and can capture and record still images and videos. This reusable handle has an integrated 4.5” screen with a resolution of 800*480 and two hours battery life. Thus, provides crisp, detailed images as well as consistent performance.

UroViu’s Platform is an efficient, convenient, and affordable solution enabling higher diagnostic volume than with reusable scopes. The Uro-G flexible cystoscope is used for performing more precise biopsies, stent removals and other interventional procedures, whereas Uro-V is specifically designed for performing diagnostic cystoscopies on female patients. Its Uro-N is also a game changer, which is optimized and allows for plug-n-play injection for intravesical BOTOX administration. The per-procedure cost of owning and using UroViu can be much lower than traditional reusable platforms. Additionally, UroViu’s patented cordless design minimizes the disposable footprint and the resulting waste per procedure is the least in comparison to competitors.

The UroViu Platform is the only self-contained solution in the market which offers 140 degrees of field of view allowing for easy, rapid systematic visualization of the entire bladder. This platform eliminates the need for large capital investments, annual service contracts, and does not require any resources or materials for disinfection and reprocessing. It also eliminates the risk of cross-contamination, as each diagnostic procedure is performed with a new sterile single-use cystoscope, thus, reducing need for reprocessing with its associated waste and toxic chemicals.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About UroViu Corporation

UroViu Corporation is based in the United States and develops a suite of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic products with an aim to deliver complete endoscopic solutions for the lower urinary tract. Its cystoscope platform includes reusable video display handles, disposable diagnostic and interventional cannulas, and injection cannulas. UroViu Corporation’s Platform is the most portable, self-contained and versatile single-use cystoscopy solution on the market, as shown in https://uroviu.com/products/cystoscopy-platform/.Company focuses on developing and commercializing high quality, cost-effective, patient friendly and easy to use disposable endoscopic products. For further information, visit https://uroviu.com/.

