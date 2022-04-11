Lucintel Forecasts Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) film Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market is projected to reach an estimated $3.7 billion by 2027 from $2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by due to the growth in food & pharmaceutical market and increasing penetration of BOPA film due to its superior mechanical strength, higher transparency, chemical resistance, and excellent gas barrier properties as compared to biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film.

Browse 113 figures / charts and 104 tables in this 186 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market by process (sequential, simultaneous, blown), function type (barrier, safety, microporous, and others), end use industry (food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, other packaging, balloon, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Barrier functions market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on function, the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market is segmented into barrier, safety, microporous, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the barrier is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by superior protection properties, such as loss from aroma, permeation of water, increases shelf-life, maintain taste.

“Within the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market, the food packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the food packaging segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for food and pharmaceutical packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansions in India and China.

Major players of biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Unitika Ltd., Green Seal Holding, Domo Chemicals, Toray, and A.J. Plast are among the major biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) film providers.

