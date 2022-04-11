Technological Breakthroughs To Drive The Contraceptive Gels Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Contraceptive Gels Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

Contraceptive gels are a form of chemical contraception which act as a birth control method. Contraceptive gels is over the counter (OTC) birth control method that can be used without doctor’s prescription. Contraceptive gels can be used by itself or combine with other birth control method.

Contraceptive gels are the chemical inserted into the vagina before sexual intercourse with an applicator. Contraceptive gels are effective for about one hour after the insertion. Contraceptive gels prevent the pregnancy in two ways, first by blocking the entrance of the cervix so that the sperm don’t go to the egg and stopping sperms from moving to swim to egg.

Contraceptive gels are no effective when used alone so it is used with other barrier control such as condoms, diaphragms and cervical caps which prevent from sexually transmitted disease. Contraceptive gels are easy to use and less expensive contraceptive gels comes in different consistencies and texture which contain one to five percent of chemical. Contraceptive gels have no long lasting effect on woman’s hormones and effective in immediately killing sperms. Contraceptive gels provide lubrication along with immobilization the sperm. Contraceptive gels don not affect the menstrual cycle.

Contraceptive gels chemicals are devised to kill the sperms before they reach uterus such as benzalkonium chloride, sodium cholate, Octoxynol-9, Nonoxynol-9. Sometime the gels used may cause irritation in vagina and cervix which may increase the rate of STD.Global contraceptive gels market is projected to grow rapidly due to increasing in awareness in sexual and reproductive health. Major drivers for the global contraceptive gels market is the technology advancement and increase in the development of the female contraceptive gels, creams foams.

Adoption of new contraceptive female practices instead of traditional family planning procedure drives the market of the contraceptive gels. Low price and easily availability of the contraceptive gels will also increase the overall market. Advertisements of the products by the new key players in the contraceptive gels market will increase the global contraceptive gel market. To avoid unwanted birth , to regulate the interval between pregnancies will also increase the growth of the contraceptive gels market. As the contraceptive gels does not provide protection from STD and are less effective when used alone which will inhibit the growth of the global contraceptive gels market.

The global market for contraceptive gels is segmented on basis of distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Drug Store

E- Commerce

Fertility Centers

Others

Global contraceptive gels market is segmented into distribution channels such as retail shops, drug store, E-commerce, fertility centers. Contraceptive gels are over the counter (OTC) barriers methods which is use without consulting the doctor and is easily available in the retail, drug stores which increase the contraceptive gels market.

On the basis of geography, global contraceptive gels market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven due to increasing in the development of the female contraceptive drugs and devices technological advancement, initiative from the government.

Europe holds the second largest share in the contraceptive gels market due to increasing awareness through social media and advertisement and increasing investment in women’s health. Asia Pacific market is growing owing to the increase in the healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiative to increase awareness among the population. Increase in the population in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India will enhance the contraceptive market.

Some of the key players present in Global contraceptive gel market are Caya, Contraline, Inc, Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Allergan USA, Inc, Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp among others.

