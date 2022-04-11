Rejig On The Technological Front To Bolster The Alternative Drug Delivery Systems Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug delivery is a process of administering therapeutic agent to deliver at its site of action in the body through absorption, injection or inhalation; the mechanism used for drug delivery is called as drug delivery system. Oral and parenteral are most common drug delivery system used; however other alternative systems are also gaining momentum.

The selection of drug delivery system depends on drug release, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination profile of the therapeutic agent in order to achieve highest level of safety and efficacy from the drug.

Apart from conventional drug delivery systems like oral and inhalation there are many alternative systems are evolving such as nasal, transdermal, transmucosal, vaginal, anal and others. Among all these alternative delivery systems, transdermal and nasal are widely used whereas transmucosal, vaginal and anal are yet to get popularity. Alternative drug delivery systems holds key importance in improving bioavailability, reducing toxicity and safety elimination of drug which is administered to treat particular disease.

Growing disease related complications, regular developments in drugs and more and more combinations of therapeutic agents are used to treat disease driving the need of alternative drug delivery system. On the other hand, need of thorough research to gain confidence of healthcare professionals, compatibility with different classes drugs and cost involved in devices from the side of physicians and patients hindering the overall growth of alternative drug delivery systems market.

There are some recent ongoing developments in the field of alternative drug delivery system mainly in nanoparticles based delivery system, intracellular delivery system, neural delivery system and many more. Biocell Challenge a leading company from France which is working extensively in cellular drug delivery system claims that intracellular and gene delivery systems are high potential delivery systems for the drugs which find difficulty in transferring cell membrane.

Remarkable work is going on drug delivery system based on nanoparticles where this is specially used for remotely located site of action in lungs and inside the brain. In last couple of years vital work has been performed in improvement of alternative drug delivery system such as nasal vaccine drug delivery, hydrogel and polymer based drug delivery, image guided drug delivery, orodisperable and HyACT technology.

The market for alternative drug delivery system can be divided in different segments based on geography, applications and site of application. Geographically alternative drug delivery system market for can be segmented in four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, out of all these segments North America region have highest contribution followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World respectively.

The market for alternative drug delivery system can also be segmented according to site of application such as oral, parenteral, nasal, transdermal, transmucosal, vaginal, anal, neural and intracellular and others. In the above segments oral and parenteral have highest contribution followed by transdermal, nasal and transmucosal; however other alternative segments market is growing at considerable rate.

There are many organizations contributing in the market of alternative drug delivery system out of which major contributors are Lab International Inc., Hospira, Aveva drug delivery, SRI international, Alliqua Biomedical, and Zosano Pharma. There are some companies which are specialized in particular system such as Meros Polymers in polymer based delivery system, Avelas Biosciences in image based delivery, AcelRX in transmucosal delivery.

