ActivTrak Ranks No.51 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Austin, TX, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — ActivTrak, Inc. today announced it has been ranked No.51 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Part of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses in the Southwest. Most recently, ActivTrak ranked No. 1606 on the Inc. 5000 list, 15th among software companies in Texas and 35th among companies in Austin.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized once again for the hard work and dedication our team has put into developing market-leading workforce analytics solutions, and also want to thank our customers and partners who have helped us achieve such an impressive milestone,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak.

Between 2018 and 2020, 141 private companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list had an average growth rate of 154% and, in 2020 alone, added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak’s workforce analytics and productivity management software provides expert insights that empower people, optimize processes, and maximize technology. Our Workforce Productivity Lab is a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that helps companies embrace and embody the future of work. To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/.