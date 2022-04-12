Alight Baton Rouge Meets Student Living Needs

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they meet student living needs with convenient off-campus housing located close to Louisiana State University. Students will enjoy all the amenities they need to live a comfortable, independent lifestyle while being close enough to easily attend classes and on-campus activities.

At Alight Baton Rouge, they make it easy for students to share living space with their friends or meet other fellow students through the roommate matching program. Students have their choice of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom units with a private bathroom for each resident. The per-person rental rate makes student living more affordable with everything included in the monthly fee, such as furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi and wired Internet access, and water.

In addition to their apartment space, students living at Alight Baton Rouge will have access to the vast array of amenities available in the housing complex. Students can enjoy a fitness center, a clubhouse with a game room and lounges, a swimming pool, and social events held throughout the year for residents and their friends. Some apartments allow pets, giving students the chance to bring their furry companions with them for their college journeys.

Anyone interested in learning about the student living environment offered can find out more by visiting the Alight Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-442-3600.

