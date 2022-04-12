A Comprehensive Mock Test Series Offered by Industry Experts at SSSi Online Tutoring Services

Noida, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — A conversation is often overheard among students that “I am facing too many problems in completing my exam preparation, and I am looking for someone who would help me with my concept related queries.” A one-stop solution to all topics and competitive exam related problems are here at SSSi Online Tutoring Services. The organisation comes with a new offer of providing comprehensive Mock Test Series at reasonable prices to students in classes from 7th to 12th, including the students preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam.



Students will get access to mock test series in the offer, which the industry experts prepare by keeping in mind the latest CBSE exam pattern. Along with it, students can go for a personalised schedule as per their convenience.

One of the industry experts says, “We have been working hard on helping the students with the best mock test series to improve their skills and knowledge. As we noticed during the exam preparation, students prepare the wrong set of questions, resulting in a deduction of marks. Also, students can access their progress with the help of experts and work on the weaker areas. There are 30 mock test series available at reasonable prices with 900 important questions. And, if you are planning to try it, you can get access to 1 mock test series at the price of 100 only.”

One of the students says, “SSSi Online Tutoring Services has provided me the best online assistance per my needs and requirements.” They have been so kind, clear, and professional while conversing about my exam queries and the important questions asked in the exams. From now on, I will connect with SSSi Online Tutoring Services for any academic writing assistance. I also want to suggest everyone go with them in all kinds of academic assistance because they are highly experienced and professional in providing the right guidance to the students.”

This is not all; they have more in our bucket. The organisation is planning to provide more such offers in the future to upgrade students’ academic growth and assist them in climbing the ladder of success.

Company Details: SSSi Online Tutoring Services

Email: Contact@sssi.in

Mobile: 7428739407

Official Website: www.sssi.in